9 October 2025 Build 20316587 Edited 9 October 2025 – 08:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later for Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems. This patch addresses the vulnerability.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2582381
macOS English Depot 2582382
