New commands have been added to iscEngine. You can now create an effect with a single line of code. Examples: generate_effect, $effect_name, x, y (speedx optional, speedy optional). Additionally, many draw commands have been added. You can draw shapes with commands like drawrectangle, drawtriangle, drawline, and drawellipse. You can easily print text to the screen in a single line with the drawtext command. You can easily load an image onto the screen with the drawimage command in a single line. Except for the drawtext command, you can assign all draw commands to a variable or convert them to sprites. These new commands will enable faster and more intuitive game development.