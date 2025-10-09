 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20316562 Edited 9 October 2025 – 09:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New commands have been added to iscEngine. You can now create an effect with a single line of code. Examples: generate_effect, $effect_name, x, y (speedx optional, speedy optional). Additionally, many draw commands have been added. You can draw shapes with commands like drawrectangle, drawtriangle, drawline, and drawellipse. You can easily print text to the screen in a single line with the drawtext command. You can easily load an image onto the screen with the drawimage command in a single line. Except for the drawtext command, you can assign all draw commands to a variable or convert them to sprites. These new commands will enable faster and more intuitive game development.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3960311
  • Loading history…
