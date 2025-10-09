 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20316560 Edited 9 October 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an error where the Vampire Suit could not be equipped on Mannequin #2.
- Fixed an error that occurred when interacting with some collectible materials.
- The additional gathering rate per gathering level has been adjusted.
- Fixed a freezing error that occurred when interacting with the Magical Engineering Pulley in the Ballant Mine.
- 3 commissions have been replaced and adjusted.
- Dialogue for some NPCs has been added.
- Fixed some text display errors.
- Some UI elements have been modified.

* Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.
However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.
Instead, contact the developer at hi.kkangto@gmail.com.

* In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.
If this happens, please contact the developer.

Thank you.

KKANGTO STUDIO

Changed files in this update

Windows Russian Depot 2191576
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link