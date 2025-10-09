- Fixed an error where the Vampire Suit could not be equipped on Mannequin #2.- Fixed an error that occurred when interacting with some collectible materials.- The additional gathering rate per gathering level has been adjusted.- Fixed a freezing error that occurred when interacting with the Magical Engineering Pulley in the Ballant Mine.- 3 commissions have been replaced and adjusted.- Dialogue for some NPCs has been added.- Fixed some text display errors.- Some UI elements have been modified.* Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.Instead, contact the developer at* In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.If this happens, please contact the developer.Thank you.KKANGTO STUDIO