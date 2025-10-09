Dear managers,

Main additions and new features

New dishes - A new batch of delicious recipes joins the menu!

This time, we’re introducing both French and international dishes, all of which can be found in brasseries, bistros, or restaurants across France.

Coq au Vin 🇫🇷

Couscous 🇩🇿🇹🇳🇲🇦

Spaghetti Bolognese 🇮🇹

Banana Split 🍌

Tower Burger 🍔 - an enormous burger made of 10 steaks , a fun and over-the-top addition to delight your customers!



Each dish comes with its own missions and unique presentation plate, expanding the culinary diversity of your brasserie.













- Customizable restaurant signs can now be ordered through the app and placed on your storefront! New difficulty system - Two new modes are now available to adapt your experience:



Easy Mode

- Customer satisfaction increases twice as fast

- Customer patience time doubled (10 → 20 minutes)

- Option to completely disable patience

- Dish pricing tolerance threshold increased by +25%

- Delivery fees halved, no extra night delivery fees

- Customer flow reduced by 25%

- No penalty for disabled dishes



Hard Mode

- Customer satisfaction increases twice as slowly

- Customer patience time halved (10 → 5 minutes)

- Dish pricing tolerance threshold decreased by 25%

- Delivery fees doubled

- Customer flow increased by 25%

- Disabled dishes penalty threshold reduced to 30% (customers start complaining if more than 30% of dishes are disabled)





The Easy Mode aims to provide a stress-free experience for players who want to enjoy the game at their own pace.

Once you unlock employees or play in multiplayer, it becomes even smoother and cozier, offering a relaxing management experience while keeping the soul of the brasserie.



On the other hand, the Hard Mode is a real challenge.

Personally, it’s one of my favorite ways to play; we had a lot of fun testing it in multiplayer, with the restaurant completely packed and customers only willing to wait five minutes.

With doubled delivery fees, resources become precious, and every second counts.

It’s a demanding and rewarding experience for those who enjoy a good challenge!



Quality of Life Improvements

Receptionist reworked for smoother table assignment - now remains at the new entrance stand instead of walking around



Servers now serve bread at the start of the first order instead of the receptionist



Lamp system fully reworked - now customizable and freely placeable on interior walls or ceilings





Restaurant computer visually enlarged and improved to fix checkbox issues on certain screen resolutions



Mission objective reduced: first employees now unlocked after seating 30 clients instead of 50



instead of 50 Optimized employee navigation around the bar and in the kitchen for more efficient task handling



Employee task order revised for smoother workflow (priority on taking orders → clearing plates → serving dishes)



Sales report now displays up to 30 rolling days of history (existing saves start counting from the current day)



of history (existing saves start counting from the current day) Exterior plants and tree visuals improved for better aesthetic consistency



New tea and coffee cups, redesigned with finer details





Collision added to the top of the bar to prevent players from jumping onto it



Placement system overhaul - clearer input indicators and a new axis snapping system (X, Y, Z) with adjustable grid steps (5, 50, 100)



(X, Y, Z) with adjustable grid steps (5, 50, 100) Option added to close the end-of-day pop-up with an X button before making a decision



Bug Fixes

Fixed success tracking for multiplayer guests - achievements now register correctly for invited players



- achievements now register correctly for invited players Fixed placement and collision of dishes and drinks on the bar



Fixed issue allowing customization of the exterior kitchen door (now correctly disabled)



Fixed placement logic that allowed object disappearance during simultaneous placement



🚧 Upcoming content 🚧

Art and values

Thank you all for your continued feedback and support!

A little more than ten days after the previous update, here comes: the second update of the roadmap!It brings several new features fromof the roadmap, alongside various improvements, optimizations, and community feedback integration.Something big is coming soon - thewill soon open its doors!Alongside this update, the Steam capsules of the game have been redesigned to better reflect the true spirit of: the warmth of the brasserie, the ambiance, and the beauty of its dishes.This new capsule was entirely hand-painted by, our artist, no AI, no automation.At, we deeply value authentic artistry.Every model, texture, and dish in the game is created by human artists, because we believe creativity, imperfection, and expression are what make a world come alive.We will always favor human creativity over artificial generation; that’s part of our identity and our respect for artists.continues our roadmap, and the next steps are already underway.Keep sharing your thoughts on the Steam Hub or Discord; your ideas shape the future of the brasserie.