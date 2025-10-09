Hello Growtopians,
The Spooky Season is upon us! See what October has in store:
- The Royal Grow Pass and Subscriber Item!
- The ever returning Voucher Dayz!
- Greet the new Wonders in Growtopia!
- There is a new Boss in town!
- Trick or treat! Halloween is near!
- Bug fixes & optimizations.
Stay safe & play loads fellow Growtopians!
- The Growtopia Team
v5.32
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update