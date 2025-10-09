2.1.4

Reworked all chainsaw attacks to make landing the initial hit much easier.

Added more key glyphs.

Added a loot rarity outline to the quick loot menu options and inventory inspect.

Changed quick loot item, shop item, and inventory icons from cyan to white.

Adjusted the size, line weight and opacity of the lock on targeting box to obscure the target less.

Renamed the Damage Output stat to Damage per Second.

Renamed the Ammo Efficiency stat to Damage per Ammo.

Fixed ammo being removed from weapons when unholstering in the testing grounds.