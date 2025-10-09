 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20316328 Edited 9 October 2025 – 08:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2.1.4

  • Reworked all chainsaw attacks to make landing the initial hit much easier.

  • Added more key glyphs.

  • Added a loot rarity outline to the quick loot menu options and inventory inspect.

  • Changed quick loot item, shop item, and inventory icons from cyan to white.

  • Adjusted the size, line weight and opacity of the lock on targeting box to obscure the target less.

  • Renamed the Damage Output stat to Damage per Second.

  • Renamed the Ammo Efficiency stat to Damage per Ammo.

  • Fixed ammo being removed from weapons when unholstering in the testing grounds.

  • Fixed some enemy spawn points inside the large pipes on Glacier biome maps.

