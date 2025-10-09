General changes
All mobs now have their own names and ranks (related to type or level) to improve the initial impressions of the game and its "atmosphere", in contrast to when almost all mobs in the game were called "Patrol", giving a feeling of facelessness.
Target selection has been optimized, and the ability to "stretch" the panel for large nicknames has been added.
At the same time, aiming at a target now colors the panel in the corresponding danger color:
Green - positive status.
Red - negative status.
Yellow - all other players in the system where PvP is enabled.
The amount of gold required for the coils in recipe #2 has been reduced from 40 to 35.
The button for selling a ship from storage has become red for better visibility.
Fixes
It is no longer possible to remove the efficiency of mining equipment from a ship with a device.
The battery now correctly displays its effect after activation.
Boosters now correctly add their time if you activated a booster after the previous one expired, but did not take any action to refresh it (resulting in the disappearance of all or part of the time of the new booster).
Fixed incorrect searching and taking items to improve devices after optimizations.
The selection sizes of some Сaan ships have been adjusted.
The description of donor packages has appeared again.
Pre-release testers no longer lose their nickname color after their premium expires.
Leaving a group now correctly logs you out of the group chat window in some situations.
Fixed asteroid desync in C3, where they can be depleted in quantity (twitching and flying in the wrong direction every 1-3 seconds when the number of asteroids is small).
Removed the button for upgrading the Dreadnought's ion engines due to the lack of upgrades.
The Dreadnought is no longer visible when warping to any system. Also, the Dreadnought warp is now visible separately with the Dreadnought icon.
