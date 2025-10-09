All mobs now have their own names and ranks (related to type or level) to improve the initial impressions of the game and its "atmosphere", in contrast to when almost all mobs in the game were called "Patrol", giving a feeling of facelessness.

Target selection has been optimized, and the ability to "stretch" the panel for large nicknames has been added.

At the same time, aiming at a target now colors the panel in the corresponding danger color: