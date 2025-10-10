This week we introduce a whole new Outpost DLC which has a unique coastal biome. The addition content added to the game is the Cultivar Backpack, purchasable from the orbital workshop. This backpack is focused on farming, harvesting and seed collection. Check out the details below.
We also give a quick preview for a brand new mount coming next week - the Ubis.
This Week: Aquatica Isle Outpost DLCWhat started as an experiment around if coastal areas could fit into Icarus, quickly turned into an idyllic island we knew players would love the chance to build their dream base on. The Aquatica Isle's geography is based on the real-world geography of 'Motuihe Island' here in New Zealand, and its decorated to look like many classic survival game beaches we love to play on.
Adding new biomes involves new terrain usage, rocks, foliage, textures, material layering and effects. Icarus has a fairly complex and mature system to manage and blend all these visual details, so prototyping new areas often involves a lot of time and technical work. So if you like what you see, show your support by purchasing this DLC which is now available on Steam:
Whether you own any outposts already or not, you can complete the set at a 25% discount with the Outpost Bundle:
This Week: Cultivar Backpack
A new backpack has arrived in the Orbital Workshop, created with farming and harvesting in mind. Available to research for: 250 Ren and 500 Exotics and craft for: 100 Ren and 250 Exotics. This specialized pack is designed to give agricultural players more efficiency and flexibility when tending to crops.
Previously, seed collection was only possible through the Reaper Scythe from the workshop, Seed Extractors deployed on-planet, or by using sickles altered at the Alteration Station. With this backpack, however, players can now collect seeds directly while harvesting, removing the need for additional specialized tools in many situations.
In addition to this major convenience, the backpack also provides an increased harvesting yield, ensuring more resources per harvest. It comes equipped with 6 extra inventory slots, giving farmers extra space to carry their tools, seeds, and produce. Altogether, it’s a powerful addition for anyone aiming to maximize farming output and streamline their workflow.
Next Week: Ubis Mount and Talent Tree
Prospectors have been making strides domesticating some of the unique Icarus wildlife, with the giant Ubis being the latest addition to the list of available mounts. The Ubis' sharp beak and poison talents make it threat in combat and its survival talents enhance its abilities in its natural habitat, the swamps of Icarus.
Changelog 2.3.12.143193
New Content
Details
- Unlocked farmer's backpack workshop item
- Added Aquatica Isle Outpost DLC to Outpost menu
Fixed
Details
- Add IsValid check for GetOwner in TraceForCave function on BP Building Base
- Fix an exploit with processors and water connections
- Remove historical tooltip from glassworking bench. Remove water brownout modifier from glassworking bench
- Changed texture size for portrait outpost images
- Island outpost now locked behind correct package ID
- Renamed references of Aquaticus to Aquatica
- Updated Quest text for Olympus Agriculture mission to clarify location requirements better. Formatting adjustments.
- Fix CropPlot entries in Retrieve step for Olympus Agriculture mission.
- Increased Inaris Crate albedo to 2k
- Remove (unfinished/unbalanced) Legendary Slug Launcher and Ice Mammoth Sledge Hammer from the FieldGuide
- Fixed Kitchen Stove VFX being enabled by default causing instances used in Prebuilt structures to automatically be enabled
- Fixed issue where distance-based threat calculation (how quickly an AI will detect a perceived hostile threat) wasn't updating to match AI's maximum visual range. This will only affect the few NPCs that had a non-default visual range != 5000
- AI damage perception events now persist for 10s instead of default 3s (AI will 'remember' your current position for 10s after being hurt). This is primarily to fix issue where attacking certain AI from outside their visual range would cause them to abort out of their attacking action 3s after being hurt, this is now 10s
- Extended minimum player ragdoll time to fix regression where dead player body would frequently freeze in mid air
- Crafting queue 'time remaining' now updates when modifiers are added/removed. Previously would only update when next item in queue started crafting
Future Content
Details
- Reducing dialogue line when TPS drones are after you when you place the beacon. Also music balance pass
- Another small cre volume adjustment
- Correcting slinker having wrong combat music override causing it to have combat music at a longer distance which didn't make sense for the creature
- Cre flinch and death vocal volume pass
- Adding further delay to second dialogue that plays after landing
- Inventory context menu to fill various items with various resources (first pass)
- Fix incorrect hit VFX playing on LC voxel rocks. Add in logging (Editor only) when incorrect material surface type is detected. Cleaned out unhooked BP logic from 2023
- Small volume adjustment
- Added quick tamer saddle art assets to the project
- adding chew flinch, death and attack vocalisations, event and data table setup. Duplicating animations used that are linked to the horse attack and adding appropriate vocal
- Added a mask material for radiation modifier fill
- Changed the curve radiation bar to change according to when radiation modifier icon changes
- Impassable work
- Added ITM_Sledgehammer_Lithium
- Fix bone DT setup for GasFlyer
- Fix many mismatching FLOD/BP distance field settings. Fixed some collision/lod/texture issues
- Update processor list item time remaining when modifiers are applied
- Sandwyrm Queen - Added IK to animbp
- Resources Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium
- Updated WPO mask range to fix issue for Stump_trunk_02 on Ely tree
- Adding medium and heavy radiation events and modifier setup
- Corrected Recipe row for Raw_Wood_Lamp (was Ramp). Devlocked/Blacklist Impact Grenade, CaveBatTrophy, and BlackwolfRug
- Adding radiation geiger counter sound and new modifier state audio. Adding to all radiation modifiers
- Delete recipes for Carbon Armor (workshop item), large deer carcasses (can't be carried), roat and raccoon carcasses. Added DT validation for detecting recipes that aren't player accessible but are visible in FieldGuide
- Ely - added canvas walls and awning meshes for Eden set dressing
- Removed 'Wood' designation from Rustic Wall Shelf title to match other Rustic items
- Adding modifier state audio row to new modifier. Adjustments to many dialouge events and marking events for redos and touch ups
- Radiation Modifiers - Color changes based on how much radiation you currently have
- Adding air hiss to nuclear reactor to represent updated fan fx
- Updated MA_TRE to fix missing cap when chopped
- Added Radiation Modifier Background
- Adding roach slather audio, event and notify. Adjustments to a lot of other notifies and removing unused click sounds. various other improvements and additions
- Improve jackhammer (item) animation. Wire various particle systems
- Adding Giant Roach roar event to animation. Adding all corrected vocal socket names to ai audio data table to ensure vocals play from correct spot
- Giant roach close vocal idle layers with more mouth movements and layers added to idle vocal event
- Updated BP_SkeletalItem_Lithium_Bow
- Updated D_Meshable
- Added BOW_Lithium with animations
- Fix DF shadow settings on rocks. Improve DT validation
- ELY1: Add 'Scout' Drone variation which is easier to kill. Use in Defend quest. Increase time between spawns 10s-20s and base number of 2 instead of 3
- ELY1: Put map icon setup behind RepNotify so that it works for clients
- Sandworm queen - Fixed circle flying not working as intended and gave a lot of acceleration to its flight and allowed for much faster braking. Fixed animbp tilting in the incorrect direction when turning while flying
- Adding giant roach roar audio and event
- Rock, Tree Placement and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium
- Ely - fixed various floating rocks, added more fireflies to Tundra, green+yellow quads
- Ely - fixed double voxel in Cave_AC_MED_008_DLC2
- Added VFX for BP_Uranium_Generator
- Updated env radiation VFX
- Various roach stomps and attack movement audio events and notifys
- Update CavePrefab utility array of Cave Prefabs
- Sandworm Queen - Removed testing nodes in Behaviour tree and fixed mission 5 referencing wrong BB variables on queen
- Uranium collection device's dynamic material now replicates correctly for clients
- Adding roach unique footstep audio
- Sandworm Queen - Added flying spit attack
- Created Gfur setup for the tundra monkey
- More impassable work
- Added crash landing animations for the Wyrm Queen
- Ely - added canvas wall static mesh for Eden set dressing
- Updated quick tamer saddle static mesh and material settings
- Updated skinning on the bear hide saddle for the raptor
- Updates to the raptor skinning
- Giant Roach will now only perform it's unique behaviour if target is within 35m
- Fix a BP warning in editor for clients
- Remove logging from chainsaw SFX
- Only play idle SFX for chainsaw when not in use
- Added first pass unique behaviours to Giant Roach
- RunForSafety now supports dynamic subtree override
- Improved Giant Roach's locomotion, anim blending
- Disabled Giant Roach's player-blocking capsule collision
- Actors that touch Giant Roach's tentacles now have a debuff applied
- Permit the set resources cheat to empty contents (if units is 0)
- More stomper audio additions. Jump stomp, bite stomp and various timing improvements based ons ped up animation montages
- Added new modifier type for radiation
- Removing unnecessary blend layer from creature explosion
- More raptor movement layers. Light feather whoosh blend and animation notifys
- Ely - added BP_Fireflies to approved actors list, placement in Tundra around alien rocks, green quad
- Fixed radiation mask not fitting in modifier icon background
- Fix bone DT setup for Reaver
- Fix remaining mismatch between FLOD/BP for foliage shadows. Fixed some LOD/collision issues
- Radiation Modifier - Added progress bar for the 3 phases of radiation
- ELY Eden Station landing pad first pass
- Resources Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium
- Ely - added various T5 kitset meshes for set dressing, mesh placement in Eden, yellow quad
- ELY2: Add new QuickMakeQuestItem function which is a copy of QuickMakeItem but adds the IsInvolvedInQuest tag. Set the Map and Echo device given by Iris to be quest items
- Fixed Dialog subtitles in ELY2 so that they match the audio
- Radiation Modifier - Added priority to radiation modifiers so they stick to the left most portion of the modifiers UI
- More radiation notification adjustments
- More radiation geiger variations. More longer and slower variations. Varying low medium and high radiation more
- Dialogue text adjustments to match VO
- Updated SPR_Lithium
- Updated ITM_Shield_Lithium
- ELY2: Updates to ELY2 quest text
- Decrease delay on Drone navlight flicker for more frequent updates, and increase view distance
- Change Drone muzzle flash VFX to use better Pistol Niagara with lights and smoke
- Resources Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple/Green Quad, Elysium
- Added mange wolves to irradiated enemy spawn pool
- Added new 'Following' GOAP movement mode that scales movement speed based on distance to target point
- Fixed issue where AI damage perception events (triggered when hurt) wasn't setting target correctly
- When spawning groups of AI (dribbo, mange) followers will now be protective of 'leader' if their GOAP setup supports it
- Added follower behaviour to standard mange wolves
- Improved wolf's locomotion AnimBP to make it less glitchy when slowing down to a halt
- Added default AISpawnConfig/zone for dev maps
- Squad-based follower AI will now share perception events between eachother (attacking one will anger the rest)
- Adding lithium axe event and data table setup
- wip update for new blood FX on hit
- Ely - added more meshes for set dressing tweaks to canvas meshes and material, mesh placement in Eden, yellow quad
- Fixed associated maps for Chew Bestiary
- Gate OEI usage in ELY Eden
- Spawn Eden Station OEI as part of ELY_Story0
- More lithium spear adjustments and additions
- Adding chew distant idle layers. Idle shake adjustments and other tweaks
- Added new Crash_Descent dropship sequence that is triggered when players drop on ELY in a session without the ELY_Story1_FoundEden flag
- Sandwyrm Queen - Added strafing runs to flying attacks
- Updated texture settings for Voxel Lithium
- Remove collision on Uranium Collector bones that spin/move during active animation, causing attached widgets to move erratically and unnecessary physics computation. Remove Collision on liquid SM in BP for same reason
- Adding lithium pickaxe impact event and whoosh, data table entry etc
- ELY Eden Station landing pad swap out mesh, setup lights and transport pod snap points
- Adjustments to volume adn distancing of chew footsteps to better represent its size
- ELY Impassibles
- Adding ELY dropship sequence audio hooks and FMOD parameter additions
- Refine Elysium biome map
- Undo some dialog changes that were marked for change in VO
- Added following movement speed to new drone scout AISetup
