Changelog 2.3.12.143193

New Content

Details Unlocked farmer's backpack workshop item



Added Aquatica Isle Outpost DLC to Outpost menu





Fixed

Details Add IsValid check for GetOwner in TraceForCave function on BP Building Base



Fix an exploit with processors and water connections



Remove historical tooltip from glassworking bench. Remove water brownout modifier from glassworking bench



Changed texture size for portrait outpost images



Island outpost now locked behind correct package ID



Renamed references of Aquaticus to Aquatica



Updated Quest text for Olympus Agriculture mission to clarify location requirements better. Formatting adjustments.



Fix CropPlot entries in Retrieve step for Olympus Agriculture mission.



Increased Inaris Crate albedo to 2k



Remove (unfinished/unbalanced) Legendary Slug Launcher and Ice Mammoth Sledge Hammer from the FieldGuide



Fixed Kitchen Stove VFX being enabled by default causing instances used in Prebuilt structures to automatically be enabled



Fixed issue where distance-based threat calculation (how quickly an AI will detect a perceived hostile threat) wasn't updating to match AI's maximum visual range. This will only affect the few NPCs that had a non-default visual range != 5000



AI damage perception events now persist for 10s instead of default 3s (AI will 'remember' your current position for 10s after being hurt). This is primarily to fix issue where attacking certain AI from outside their visual range would cause them to abort out of their attacking action 3s after being hurt, this is now 10s



Extended minimum player ragdoll time to fix regression where dead player body would frequently freeze in mid air



Crafting queue 'time remaining' now updates when modifiers are added/removed. Previously would only update when next item in queue started crafting





Future Content

Details Reducing dialogue line when TPS drones are after you when you place the beacon. Also music balance pass



Another small cre volume adjustment



Correcting slinker having wrong combat music override causing it to have combat music at a longer distance which didn't make sense for the creature



Cre flinch and death vocal volume pass



Adding further delay to second dialogue that plays after landing



Inventory context menu to fill various items with various resources (first pass)



Fix incorrect hit VFX playing on LC voxel rocks. Add in logging (Editor only) when incorrect material surface type is detected. Cleaned out unhooked BP logic from 2023



Small volume adjustment



Added quick tamer saddle art assets to the project



adding chew flinch, death and attack vocalisations, event and data table setup. Duplicating animations used that are linked to the horse attack and adding appropriate vocal



Added a mask material for radiation modifier fill



Changed the curve radiation bar to change according to when radiation modifier icon changes



Impassable work



Added ITM_Sledgehammer_Lithium



Fix bone DT setup for GasFlyer



Fix many mismatching FLOD/BP distance field settings. Fixed some collision/lod/texture issues



Update processor list item time remaining when modifiers are applied



Sandwyrm Queen - Added IK to animbp



Resources Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium



Updated WPO mask range to fix issue for Stump_trunk_02 on Ely tree



Adding medium and heavy radiation events and modifier setup



Corrected Recipe row for Raw_Wood_Lamp (was Ramp). Devlocked/Blacklist Impact Grenade, CaveBatTrophy, and BlackwolfRug



Adding radiation geiger counter sound and new modifier state audio. Adding to all radiation modifiers



Delete recipes for Carbon Armor (workshop item), large deer carcasses (can't be carried), roat and raccoon carcasses. Added DT validation for detecting recipes that aren't player accessible but are visible in FieldGuide



Ely - added canvas walls and awning meshes for Eden set dressing



Removed 'Wood' designation from Rustic Wall Shelf title to match other Rustic items



Adding modifier state audio row to new modifier. Adjustments to many dialouge events and marking events for redos and touch ups



Radiation Modifiers - Color changes based on how much radiation you currently have



Adding air hiss to nuclear reactor to represent updated fan fx



Updated MA_TRE to fix missing cap when chopped



Added Radiation Modifier Background



Adding roach slather audio, event and notify. Adjustments to a lot of other notifies and removing unused click sounds. various other improvements and additions



Improve jackhammer (item) animation. Wire various particle systems



Adding Giant Roach roar event to animation. Adding all corrected vocal socket names to ai audio data table to ensure vocals play from correct spot



Giant roach close vocal idle layers with more mouth movements and layers added to idle vocal event



Updated BP_SkeletalItem_Lithium_Bow



Updated D_Meshable



Added BOW_Lithium with animations



Fix DF shadow settings on rocks. Improve DT validation



ELY1: Add 'Scout' Drone variation which is easier to kill. Use in Defend quest. Increase time between spawns 10s-20s and base number of 2 instead of 3



ELY1: Put map icon setup behind RepNotify so that it works for clients



Sandworm queen - Fixed circle flying not working as intended and gave a lot of acceleration to its flight and allowed for much faster braking. Fixed animbp tilting in the incorrect direction when turning while flying



Adding giant roach roar audio and event



Rock, Tree Placement and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium



Ely - fixed various floating rocks, added more fireflies to Tundra, green+yellow quads



Ely - fixed double voxel in Cave_AC_MED_008_DLC2



Added VFX for BP_Uranium_Generator



Updated env radiation VFX



Various roach stomps and attack movement audio events and notifys



Update CavePrefab utility array of Cave Prefabs



Sandworm Queen - Removed testing nodes in Behaviour tree and fixed mission 5 referencing wrong BB variables on queen



Uranium collection device's dynamic material now replicates correctly for clients



Adding roach unique footstep audio



Sandworm Queen - Added flying spit attack



Created Gfur setup for the tundra monkey



More impassable work



Added crash landing animations for the Wyrm Queen



Ely - added canvas wall static mesh for Eden set dressing



Updated quick tamer saddle static mesh and material settings



Updated skinning on the bear hide saddle for the raptor



Updates to the raptor skinning



Giant Roach will now only perform it's unique behaviour if target is within 35m



Fix a BP warning in editor for clients



Remove logging from chainsaw SFX



Only play idle SFX for chainsaw when not in use



Added first pass unique behaviours to Giant Roach



RunForSafety now supports dynamic subtree override



Improved Giant Roach's locomotion, anim blending



Disabled Giant Roach's player-blocking capsule collision



Actors that touch Giant Roach's tentacles now have a debuff applied



Permit the set resources cheat to empty contents (if units is 0)



More stomper audio additions. Jump stomp, bite stomp and various timing improvements based ons ped up animation montages



Added new modifier type for radiation



Removing unnecessary blend layer from creature explosion



More raptor movement layers. Light feather whoosh blend and animation notifys



Ely - added BP_Fireflies to approved actors list, placement in Tundra around alien rocks, green quad



Fixed radiation mask not fitting in modifier icon background



Fix bone DT setup for Reaver



Fix remaining mismatch between FLOD/BP for foliage shadows. Fixed some LOD/collision issues



Radiation Modifier - Added progress bar for the 3 phases of radiation



ELY Eden Station landing pad first pass



Resources Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium



Ely - added various T5 kitset meshes for set dressing, mesh placement in Eden, yellow quad



ELY2: Add new QuickMakeQuestItem function which is a copy of QuickMakeItem but adds the IsInvolvedInQuest tag. Set the Map and Echo device given by Iris to be quest items



Fixed Dialog subtitles in ELY2 so that they match the audio



Radiation Modifier - Added priority to radiation modifiers so they stick to the left most portion of the modifiers UI



More radiation notification adjustments



More radiation geiger variations. More longer and slower variations. Varying low medium and high radiation more



Dialogue text adjustments to match VO



Updated SPR_Lithium



Updated ITM_Shield_Lithium



ELY2: Updates to ELY2 quest text



Decrease delay on Drone navlight flicker for more frequent updates, and increase view distance



Change Drone muzzle flash VFX to use better Pistol Niagara with lights and smoke



Resources Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple/Green Quad, Elysium



Added mange wolves to irradiated enemy spawn pool



Added new 'Following' GOAP movement mode that scales movement speed based on distance to target point



Fixed issue where AI damage perception events (triggered when hurt) wasn't setting target correctly



When spawning groups of AI (dribbo, mange) followers will now be protective of 'leader' if their GOAP setup supports it



Added follower behaviour to standard mange wolves



Improved wolf's locomotion AnimBP to make it less glitchy when slowing down to a halt



Added default AISpawnConfig/zone for dev maps



Squad-based follower AI will now share perception events between eachother (attacking one will anger the rest)



Adding lithium axe event and data table setup



wip update for new blood FX on hit



Ely - added more meshes for set dressing tweaks to canvas meshes and material, mesh placement in Eden, yellow quad



Fixed associated maps for Chew Bestiary



Gate OEI usage in ELY Eden



Spawn Eden Station OEI as part of ELY_Story0



More lithium spear adjustments and additions



Adding chew distant idle layers. Idle shake adjustments and other tweaks



Added new Crash_Descent dropship sequence that is triggered when players drop on ELY in a session without the ELY_Story1_FoundEden flag



Sandwyrm Queen - Added strafing runs to flying attacks



Updated texture settings for Voxel Lithium



Remove collision on Uranium Collector bones that spin/move during active animation, causing attached widgets to move erratically and unnecessary physics computation. Remove Collision on liquid SM in BP for same reason



Adding lithium pickaxe impact event and whoosh, data table entry etc



ELY Eden Station landing pad swap out mesh, setup lights and transport pod snap points



Adjustments to volume adn distancing of chew footsteps to better represent its size



ELY Impassibles



Adding ELY dropship sequence audio hooks and FMOD parameter additions



Refine Elysium biome map



Undo some dialog changes that were marked for change in VO



Added following movement speed to new drone scout AISetup





Welcome to Week 201.This week we introduce a whole new Outpost DLC which has a unique coastal biome. The addition content added to the game is the Cultivar Backpack, purchasable from the orbital workshop. This backpack is focused on farming, harvesting and seed collection. Check out the details below.We also give a quick preview for a brand new mount coming next week - the Ubis.What started as an experiment around if coastal areas could fit into Icarus, quickly turned into an idyllic island we knew players would love the chance to build their dream base on. The Aquatica Isle's geography is based on the real-world geography of 'Motuihe Island' here in New Zealand, and its decorated to look like many classic survival game beaches we love to play on.Adding new biomes involves new terrain usage, rocks, foliage, textures, material layering and effects. Icarus has a fairly complex and mature system to manage and blend all these visual details, so prototyping new areas often involves a lot of time and technical work. So if you like what you see, show your support by purchasing this DLC which is now available on Steam:Whether you own any outposts already or not, you can complete the set at a 25% discount with the Outpost Bundle:A new backpack has arrived in the Orbital Workshop, created with farming and harvesting in mind. Available to research for: 250 Ren and 500 Exotics and craft for: 100 Ren and 250 Exotics. This specialized pack is designed to give agricultural players more efficiency and flexibility when tending to crops.Previously, seed collection was only possible through the Reaper Scythe from the workshop, Seed Extractors deployed on-planet, or by using sickles altered at the Alteration Station. With this backpack, however, players can now collect seeds directly while harvesting, removing the need for additional specialized tools in many situations.In addition to this major convenience, the backpack also provides an increased harvesting yield, ensuring more resources per harvest. It comes equipped with 6 extra inventory slots, giving farmers extra space to carry their tools, seeds, and produce. Altogether, it’s a powerful addition for anyone aiming to maximize farming output and streamline their workflow.Prospectors have been making strides domesticating some of the unique Icarus wildlife, with the giant Ubis being the latest addition to the list of available mounts. The Ubis' sharp beak and poison talents make it threat in combat and its survival talents enhance its abilities in its natural habitat, the swamps of Icarus.