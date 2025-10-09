 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20316083
Update notes via Steam Community

Demo only

  • Fixed a crash when opening shops caused by missing icon assets.

Early Access

  • Fixed an issue where, due to layer bounds, AI could fall to their deaths.

  • Fixed broken animation notifies in some of the Kraken’s animations.

  • Fixed an issue where hit reactions would no longer trigger after dodging.

  • Fixed an issue where input became unresponsive after being knocked back by the Kraken.

  • Updated backstab checks: a target’s backstab eligibility is now evaluated before super armor.

  • The default lock-on camera has been adjusted to be positioned slightly farther back.

Support

