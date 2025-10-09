Fixed a crash when opening shops caused by missing icon assets.

Fixed an issue where, due to layer bounds, AI could fall to their deaths.

Fixed broken animation notifies in some of the Kraken’s animations.

Fixed an issue where hit reactions would no longer trigger after dodging.

Fixed an issue where input became unresponsive after being knocked back by the Kraken.

Updated backstab checks: a target’s backstab eligibility is now evaluated before super armor.