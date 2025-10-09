Hello Shopkeepers,



It has been a while since we last shared an update about the future of Winkeltje: The Little Shop. As you may already know, Winkeltje has been in maintenance mode for a while now. The game launched it's 1.0 version in April 2022 and since received several updates including a Cat Companion DLC and a big and risky Pathfinding Update in February 2024. Since then, we realized that if we wanted to go bigger, better, and bolder than Winkeltje, we had to go back to the drawing board to improve on things.

This brings us to Faire Trade, which in many ways aims to become Winkeltje 2.0 but with a brand new name that will hopefully communicate better what the game is about at face value.



Faire Trade has been in development for some time now and here are some its main features that we are excited to share with you:

The ability to leave the shop and go into town!

A farm plot to cultivate your crops.

A home plot to sleep in.

All your plots can be built and decorated to fit your style.

New products like Pottery, Armaments, and Swindle goods.

A farming rework to support trees and perennials.

New weapon and armor display stands.

Mod support!!!

A dynamic market where trade affects product values.

Graphics overhaul for richer visuals.

And a lot more...

Like with Winkeltje. We invite you to join the development of Faire Trade and with your feedback and input, help shape its future. If that excites you, then we want to invite you to wishlist Faire Trade to be notified of updates and when it launches into Steam Early Access next week on October 16th.