9 October 2025 Build 20316021
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey there! We're really glad you all have been enjoying the public release.

We're hard at work fixing a lot of bugs, some of which (related to lobbies) are taking a bit longer than expected with finding the problems exactly. We believe it's something deeper in the Steam Networking library and are working on creating a bug report to submit to Valve.

In the meantime, please keep the feedback rolling in, and we will keep these updates rolling out!

Added (3)

  • Added Sprint button to Conc keypress UI (game/issues/1590)
  • Added conc throw and throw cancel sound entries (no sounds yet) (game/issues/2087)
  • Added mom_hide_players ConVar and /hide chat command for hiding other players (game/issues/2506)

Fixed (15)

  • Added workaround for SDL2/X11 bugginess with exclusive fullscreen windows. This makes "Fullscreen" and "Fullscreen Window" display modes identical unless -allowexclusivefs is passed
  • Brought stickylauncher shoot behavior more in line with TF2 to fix "sticky jamming"
  • Fixed being able to hear other players' run upload sound effect
  • Fixed bugs with pose parameters, flexes and sequences in the Panorama model panel
  • Fixed conc beeps not stopping when fizzling concs (game/issues/2486)
  • Fixed context menus not closing when closing HUD tab menu (leaderboards) (game/issues/1682)
  • Fixed crash when map is exited right after finishing a personal best run (game/issues/2454)
  • Fixed issue where models in the Panorama model panel can be yeeted away by `LookAtModel()` calls
  • Fixed rocket launcher always spawning an easter egg in certain conditions (game/issues/2505)
  • Fixed rocket launcher easter egg not respecting mom_tf2_rocket_draw_delay (game/issues/2171)
  • Fixed stickylauncher not respecting ammo checks in some cases (game/issues/2455)
  • Max velocity not getting set to 0 (unlimited) when generated with Zonemaker
  • Safe height not getting set to 0 (base of zone) when generated with Zonemaker
  • Stickybomb launcher now fires a sticky upon charging->restarting to start zone->depress shoot button (game/issues/2467)
  • Fixed the TF2 related launcher overrides to work with updated override weapon script logic (game/issues/2473)

Improved (6)

  • Detect player clips in zone vertex snap trace (game/issues/2483)
  • Learn mode is temporarily disabled as we work on it more
  • Improved visual clarity of PBR in Hammer's shaded textured polygons mode
  • Removed +strafe decel ticks (+strafe nerf)
  • Start timer when airborne in VTG (game/issues/2503)
  • Zonemaker start zones now default to -1 max velocity (gamemode default)

Changed files in this update

Momentum Mod Playtest Depot Depot 1802711
Windows Depot 1802712
Linux Depot 1802713
