We're hard at work fixing a lot of bugs, some of which (related to lobbies) are taking a bit longer than expected with finding the problems exactly. We believe it's something deeper in the Steam Networking library and are working on creating a bug report to submit to Valve.
In the meantime, please keep the feedback rolling in, and we will keep these updates rolling out!
Added (3)
- Added Sprint button to Conc keypress UI (game/issues/1590)
- Added conc throw and throw cancel sound entries (no sounds yet) (game/issues/2087)
- Added mom_hide_players ConVar and /hide chat command for hiding other players (game/issues/2506)
Fixed (15)
- Added workaround for SDL2/X11 bugginess with exclusive fullscreen windows. This makes "Fullscreen" and "Fullscreen Window" display modes identical unless -allowexclusivefs is passed
- Brought stickylauncher shoot behavior more in line with TF2 to fix "sticky jamming"
- Fixed being able to hear other players' run upload sound effect
- Fixed bugs with pose parameters, flexes and sequences in the Panorama model panel
- Fixed conc beeps not stopping when fizzling concs (game/issues/2486)
- Fixed context menus not closing when closing HUD tab menu (leaderboards) (game/issues/1682)
- Fixed crash when map is exited right after finishing a personal best run (game/issues/2454)
- Fixed issue where models in the Panorama model panel can be yeeted away by `LookAtModel()` calls
- Fixed rocket launcher always spawning an easter egg in certain conditions (game/issues/2505)
- Fixed rocket launcher easter egg not respecting mom_tf2_rocket_draw_delay (game/issues/2171)
- Fixed stickylauncher not respecting ammo checks in some cases (game/issues/2455)
- Max velocity not getting set to 0 (unlimited) when generated with Zonemaker
- Safe height not getting set to 0 (base of zone) when generated with Zonemaker
- Stickybomb launcher now fires a sticky upon charging->restarting to start zone->depress shoot button (game/issues/2467)
- Fixed the TF2 related launcher overrides to work with updated override weapon script logic (game/issues/2473)
Improved (6)
- Detect player clips in zone vertex snap trace (game/issues/2483)
- Learn mode is temporarily disabled as we work on it more
- Improved visual clarity of PBR in Hammer's shaded textured polygons mode
- Removed +strafe decel ticks (+strafe nerf)
- Start timer when airborne in VTG (game/issues/2503)
- Zonemaker start zones now default to -1 max velocity (gamemode default)
Changed files in this update