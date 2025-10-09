Added (3)

Added Sprint button to Conc keypress UI (game/issues/1590)



Added conc throw and throw cancel sound entries (no sounds yet) (game/issues/2087)



Added mom_hide_players ConVar and /hide chat command for hiding other players (game/issues/2506)



Fixed (15)

Added workaround for SDL2/X11 bugginess with exclusive fullscreen windows. This makes "Fullscreen" and "Fullscreen Window" display modes identical unless -allowexclusivefs is passed



Brought stickylauncher shoot behavior more in line with TF2 to fix "sticky jamming"



Fixed being able to hear other players' run upload sound effect



Fixed bugs with pose parameters, flexes and sequences in the Panorama model panel



Fixed conc beeps not stopping when fizzling concs (game/issues/2486)



Fixed context menus not closing when closing HUD tab menu (leaderboards) (game/issues/1682)



Fixed crash when map is exited right after finishing a personal best run (game/issues/2454)



Fixed issue where models in the Panorama model panel can be yeeted away by `LookAtModel()` calls



Fixed rocket launcher always spawning an easter egg in certain conditions (game/issues/2505)



Fixed rocket launcher easter egg not respecting mom_tf2_rocket_draw_delay (game/issues/2171)



Fixed stickylauncher not respecting ammo checks in some cases (game/issues/2455)



Max velocity not getting set to 0 (unlimited) when generated with Zonemaker



Safe height not getting set to 0 (base of zone) when generated with Zonemaker



Stickybomb launcher now fires a sticky upon charging->restarting to start zone->depress shoot button (game/issues/2467)



Fixed the TF2 related launcher overrides to work with updated override weapon script logic (game/issues/2473)



Improved (6)

Detect player clips in zone vertex snap trace (game/issues/2483)



Learn mode is temporarily disabled as we work on it more



Improved visual clarity of PBR in Hammer's shaded textured polygons mode



Removed +strafe decel ticks (+strafe nerf)



Start timer when airborne in VTG (game/issues/2503)



Zonemaker start zones now default to -1 max velocity (gamemode default)



Hey there! We're really glad you all have been enjoying the public release.We're hard at work fixing a lot of bugs, some of which (related to lobbies) are taking a bit longer than expected with finding the problems exactly. We believe it's something deeper in the Steam Networking library and are working on creating a bug report to submit to Valve.In the meantime, please keep the feedback rolling in, and we will keep these updates rolling out!