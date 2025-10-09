Hello, everyone.



This is Jin Sang Kim, Creative Director of Lost Eidolons and Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch.

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been about three years since the official launch of Lost Eidolons in October 2022. Now, in October 2025, I’m thrilled to announce the release of our second title set in the same world, Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch.

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch began Early Access in November last year, and after just under a year of updates and improvements, we’re finally launching the full version. The Early Access period ended up being longer than I originally planned, but it was a whirlwind of preparation and development leading up to release. Thanks to the wide range of feedback we received during that time, we were able to make a much better game.

I'm also incredibly excited that, in addition to Steam, Veil of the Witch will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. I write this particular dev blog to celebrate the launch and to express my utmost gratitude to all the players who shared their feedback during Early Access.

Lost Eidolons and Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch

When I first began conceptualizing Veil of the Witch, our most important goal was to create a turn-based strategy RPG that could be enjoyed more casually, without the burden of long play sessions.

I understand that some players who expected a game similar to Lost Eidolons may have felt a bit disappointed by this different direction we took. However, one of the most common pieces of feedback received after the release of Lost Eidolons was that battles felt too long and that some players preferred a more combat-focused experience rather than one centered on story. That feedback inspired me to take on the challenge of creating a new type of game I had long been interested in exploring.

I wanted to address the parts of grid-based turn-based RPGs that can feel time-consuming or heavy — long sessions, slow progression — by introducing roguelite elements. Of course, I also took the many positive comments about the combat system in Lost Eidolons and incorporated improvements based on your suggestions. The result is a game that retains the core strategy RPG experience but plays faster, lighter, and more dynamic. That’s how Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch came to life.

Veil of the Witch Through Early Access

Throughout Early Access, we received a mix of encouraging feedback on what we intended to achieve and valuable input on what needed improvement — from gameplay feel to overall quality-of-life updates. We’ve worked hard to improve the game with joy and determination.

Many players noted that combat could start to feel repetitive, so we invested significantly in adding new battle types, varied boss encounters, and new enemy types. These updates required more resources than expected, but we’re very glad they made the game feel more engaging and diverse.

Unlike the previous title, Veil of the Witch offers more variety in story progression and a structure that allows players who prefer combat to focus primarily on battles. We’ve continued refining these elements based on your feedback, and we sincerely hope these efforts will be reflected in positive responses to the full release.

Full Launch and the Continuing Journey of Lost Eidolons

Each time a game is completed and released, there’s always a sense of unfinished business. This time, our team made a promise to minimize those regrets — and I believe we’ve come closer than ever before.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in the development of Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch at Ocean Drive Studio, as well as the publishing, localization, and writing teams at Ocean Drive Games. You all worked incredibly hard to make this game what it is, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team.

Most of all, I want to thank our players who shared their honest feedback during Early Access. Your input helped us make a truly better game.

I sincerely hope you’ll enjoy Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch and share it with fellow SRPG fans. Based on the success of this game, we’re already thinking about our next title — another strategy RPG set in the Lost Eidolons world. There are many ideas and features we couldn’t include this time, but we’re eager to bring them to life in the next installment — the third Lost Eidolons game.

Thank you again for your continued support of the Lost Eidolons series, and we hope you have a great time with our new game.

– Jin Sang Kim, Creative Director