Hello Party People;

We patched things up again — smoother than a penguin on ice. Here’s what’s new and shiny:

🧰 Inventory Magic:

Some players couldn’t use their hard-earned Steam items in-game. Not anymore! Your inventory’s now back in business, working exactly as it should.

⚽ Furball Finale Glow-Up:

The end screen got a major facelift. You’ll now see way more details, stats, and chaos from your epic matches. Celebrate those glorious own goals properly.



🐞 Minor Bugs, Major Peace:

A handful of pesky gremlins were hiding under the hood. We caught ‘em, squished ‘em, and sent them packing.

You folks keep this party alive — your feedback keeps our bar open and our code caffeinated.

Drop your thoughts (and memes, obviously) in the community hub.

Stay chaotic, stay cute, and keep serving those drinks like legends. 💖