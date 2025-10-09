 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20315831 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Party People;

We patched things up again — smoother than a penguin on ice. Here’s what’s new and shiny:

🧰 Inventory Magic:

Some players couldn’t use their hard-earned Steam items in-game. Not anymore! Your inventory’s now back in business, working exactly as it should.

⚽ Furball Finale Glow-Up:

The end screen got a major facelift. You’ll now see way more details, stats, and chaos from your epic matches. Celebrate those glorious own goals properly.

🐞 Minor Bugs, Major Peace:

A handful of pesky gremlins were hiding under the hood. We caught ‘em, squished ‘em, and sent them packing.

You folks keep this party alive — your feedback keeps our bar open and our code caffeinated.

Drop your thoughts (and memes, obviously) in the community hub.

Stay chaotic, stay cute, and keep serving those drinks like legends. 💖

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2796011
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2796012
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link