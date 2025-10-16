Update Time: October 16, 2025 16:00 (UTC+8)
What to Know Before Patch Installation
- The patch size is approximately 5.7 GB. However, due to the platform's update mechanism, your computer will need to reserve a certain amount of free disk space (not necessarily on the same disk) for temporary storage of the update files.
- If you have installed any mods in the game, installing the patch may cause compatibility issues. This could prevent you from launching the game, loading your saved games, or triggering error pop-ups during gameplay. We recommend uninstalling the installed mods and verifying the integrity of the game files before restarting the game.
- If you encounter unusually large update sizes during patch installation, or if the game gets stuck, crashes, or fails to start after installation, please refer to the Installation/Patch FAQ on our official website.
- This update may require shader recompilation. If you experience crashes during shader compilation, please try restarting the game until the compilation is complete or skip shader compilation. For more details, please refer to the Game Graphics FAQ.
Experience Improvements
Bosses
- Improved the combat experience against Yaoguai King "Giant Shigandang".
Interaction
- Journeyer's Chart interface will guide the Destined One to Travel with Keeper's Shrine before any Journeyer's Chart has been obtained.
- Improved the readability of the "Cleared" label in the "Load Journey" interface.
Performance
- Integrated AMD FSR4. On compatible hardware, it will be available in the in-game Settings after updating the driver and enabling FSR4 in the driver settings.
- Improved Compatible Mode. Now, with Compatible Mode enabled, ray tracing, frame generation, and some super-resolution functions will be temporarily disabled to help players avoid game launch failures caused by driver, hardware, or system abnormalities.
- Adjusted the default graphics settings for certain graphics cards to match the various graphical changes in the current game version.
- Significantly improved the lighting quality when Global Illumination is set to low, making it closer to the effect when Global Illumination is set to high.
- Improved CPU and rendering performance in numerous scenarios.
- Improved memory usage in numerous scenarios.
- Improved the quality of motion blur to mitigate the aliasing issues that occur when the camera pans.
Localization
- Added language support for Czech.
Bug Fixes
Bosses
- Fixed an issue where Yaoguai Chief "Top Takes Bottom & Bottom Takes Top" became undefeatable under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the iron ball failed to display properly during battles against Yaoguai Chief "Top Takes Bottom & Bottom Takes Top" under certain conditions.
Performance
- Fixed an issue where XeSS 2.0 failed to enable frame generation on some displays.
- Fixed an issue where the game might crash on launch when both DLSS 4 frame generation and ray tracing were enabled.
- Fixed multiple rendering errors in NXSR that caused ghosting and edge flickering, and improved NXSR's rendering quality.
Localization
- Fixed text overlapping in the "Make Medicine" interface for certain languages.
- Fixed voiceover and subtitle errors in certain cutscenes.
- Fixed an issue where some text in Settings was not properly localized.
- Corrected translation errors and fixed issues with spelling, capitalization, and terminology consistency in several languages.
