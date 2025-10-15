The new world of Season7 “Vampire's Feast” will be unveiled from October 14th!

Race through the castle shrouded in darkness!

We’ll be introducing the four new courses in the new “Bitter Castle” world, the new “Lantern” gimmick, and a season pass.

Don’t miss out on the limited-time costumes that are only available during this period!



Season7 Event Period

10/1/2025 (Wed) to 12/3/2025 (Wed) 20:00 PST

New World [Bitter Castle] Unveiled!

This time, the stage is set in a vampire castle towering over the moonlit night.

Enjoy 4 new courses as you race through hallways filled with ghosts and navigate dark rooms by lantern light!



A new gimmick that uses light, “Lantern”, added!

Get a “Lantern” from the lantern boxes placed along the course!



Inside the Vampire Castle, there are pitch-dark rooms where the path is hidden! Shine your way with the lantern to uncover shortcuts and Sardine Cans and gain the advantage over your rivals!



Season Introduction

Season Shop Products

Items exclusive to Season 7 are now available in the shop!

Get items and enjoy your vacation with the penguins!

Period: 10/14/2025 21:00 – 12/3/2025 20:00 PST



Season Pass Details Revealed!

Earn season rank points and get exclusive items!

Obtain up to 1000 Crystals.

Gothic horror-themed exclusive items (Costumes, Rides, Colors, Emotes, Nameplates, etc.).

Unlocks the appearance function during the season.

Black Pass benefits include exclusive items ready to be equipped right away.



Season Rank Rewards

These are exclusive rewards you can earn based on the number of season rank points you collect.

Play a lot and get your hands on some ultra-rare items!

Note:Season items may reappear in the future.

Halloween Party Event Released!

Trick or treat! Halloweeen Vacaaation!

Halloween has arrived once again!

The Bitter Castle will transform into a limited-time Halloween version!

Also、Halloween-themed items will return to the shop along with a new challenge!

Period: 10/14/2025 21:00 – 11/3/2025 20:00 PST



Decorate "Bitter Castle" with pumpkins!

During the event period, pumpkins will appear in courses in “Bitter Castle.”

Let’s enjoy the Halloween mood together!



Halloween Items Return to the Shop!

Items from the limited-time event held right after release, [Happy Halloweeeeen！], return to the shop.

You can now purchase items that were previously earned from challenges using crystals!

Limited 5-Day Sale! All sushi items are 20% OFF

Discount Period: 10/14/2025 21:00 – 10/19/2025 21:00 PDT



Several costumes come with exclusive emotes, so don’t miss out!



Event Challenge Unveiled!

Take on challenges during the event to earn Crystals and consumables like “ Light of Prayer” and “Will-o'-the-Wisps”!



Japan Scroll world will undergo renewal.

The existing Japan Scroll world will undergo renewal.

Note: Worlds that undergo renewal will eventually become available again.