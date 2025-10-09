 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20315744 Edited 9 October 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed issue where the button to increase the bonfire size could go out of screen
  • items on the ground no display their stats correctly
  • fixed an issue where individual set boni were not displayed and applied (green text)
  • Enemies can now drop health potions, which restore health points
  • Defeating a new bonfire level grants 2 health points, and clearing an arena map for the first time also grants an additional 2 health points (Relevant for hardcore mode)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2364332
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link