- fixed issue where the button to increase the bonfire size could go out of screen
- items on the ground no display their stats correctly
- fixed an issue where individual set boni were not displayed and applied (green text)
- Enemies can now drop health potions, which restore health points
- Defeating a new bonfire level grants 2 health points, and clearing an arena map for the first time also grants an additional 2 health points (Relevant for hardcore mode)
Update 1.21b
