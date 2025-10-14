 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20315670 Edited 14 October 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes,

we hope you're doing good! We're still working hard on DLC 3, and on future blogposts to tell you more about the new systems we have yet to introduce you to!

In the meantime, we have a small bugfix issue for the game today!

Security issue

We want to let you know that a security issue was recently found in some versions of the Unity Editor. In certain cases, it could have allowed unsafe file loading. Good news: the issue has been completely fixed. We’ve applied the official Unity updates to make sure our games stay safe and stable. There is no evidence that the issue was ever exploited, and no player data has been affected.

Bugfix

  • Fixed a text formatting issue in the perk Feral Instinct tooltip

  • Fixed an issue where potions could not be used when the "Condensed Hate" (Stone Medal perk) was active

  • Fixed an issue where old save versions could have troubles to unlock Battle Ready Achievement

Don't forget to update your game!

Changed files in this update

Windows The Last Spell Windows Depot 1105671
