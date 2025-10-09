added loading screen
gives mouse sensitivity setting before game play
added more trophies for Base game
added auto gun upgrade for Base game
changed jail. don't know if i like it but don't know why...
allowing cone drone to spawn for base game
Thank you all for the patch information.
Version 2
Update notes via Steam Community
