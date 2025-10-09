 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20315336 Edited 9 October 2025 – 06:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
added loading screen
gives mouse sensitivity setting before game play
added more trophies for Base game
added auto gun upgrade for Base game
changed jail. don't know if i like it but don't know why...
allowing cone drone to spawn for base game

Thank you all for the patch information.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3876461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link