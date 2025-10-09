PATCH NOTES v0.6B

10/8/2025

GENERAL

- Reduce Buy Ship tutorial credits trigger to 10,000

- Add Slider for teammate bullet opacity

- Change DPS numbers to damage per second instead of total damage over total duration, add duration stat line

- Add "Pierce Barriers" text to weapons that ignore enemy shield abilities

- Updating some backgrounds

VFX HP Threshold Indicators

Now at 66% and 33% you'll see visual feedback on mobs from sparks, smoke, or blood depending on the mob to indicate its taking damage and getting lower on health

CAMPAIGN

Credits are now balanced for each level and should scale more appropriately as you go deeper into the game. Harder the levels, the more credits.

Credits / Score will now be listed on the top right of the screen!

BOUNTY CHANGES

New Bounty Unique Power Ups

- Cooldown Reduction: 30%

- Damage Reduction: 40%

- Damage Bonus: 30%

- Energy Regen: 200s

- Speed Bonus: 5

- Health Regen: 200s

- Primary Attack Speed: 30%

- Collision Power Damage + Reduction: +500%

Note: We wanted to spice up bounties to make them more interactive and fun. We think these drops will allow players to push farther and change up each level and how you play. Enjoy!

Bounty Per Level Scaling

- Bonus Damage Per Bounty Level: 25% -> 7.5%

- Bonus Health Per Bounty Level: 10% -> 7.5%

- Credits Per Bounty Level: 25% -> 20%

Note: We noticed Bounties were ending abruptly and want to have them scale a bit easier instead of rapidly approaching death by lvl 6/7/8 in fear of being 1 shot. We're also going to work on the mix of enemies you'll fight to offer different challenges along with bounty boss balancing in the future.

Bosses Rebalance

- Several bosses have had their abilities changed slightly to less oppressive.

- Boss HP set: 3,500,000 / 5,000,000

Note: This was all over the place prior to pulling in bosses with their original intended HP values from the campaign which were making many bosses harder or easier than they should be. We've made these scale appropriately depending on the boss so each one should feel far more fair.

Level Rebalance

All levels have been rebalanced to include less small mobs and more medium to larger enemies. We wanted to have less small unit spam and more bigger things to deal with while also increasing the difficulty of the levels themselves. Bosses should be slightly easier early on and levels should be slightly harder.

Bounty Diversity

Levels should have a larger mix of units drawing more unique mixes and dynamic combos to deal with.

Each level also has 6 bosses up from 4 to improve this diversity in levels so you shouldn't run into the same boss so much.

MULTIPLAYER CHANGES

Health Bonus

- 1 Player: 0 / 0

- 2 Player: 100% -> 70%

- 3 Player: 200% -> 150%

- 4 Player: 300% -> 240%

Damage Bonus

- 1 Player: 0 / 0

- 2 Player: 5% -> 4%

- 3 Player: 10% -> 6.5%

- 4 Player: 15% -> 9%

Note: We found that the game was scaling a little too heavily with more players especially on the damage front so knocking both down so teams wont have such an issue anymore.

WEAPONS

Flamethrower: Primary

- Damage Tick Rate: 0.2s -> 0.3s

- Bullet Lifetime: 1.6s -> 2s

Note: It's really fun to put out fire all over the place and leave trails so I wanted to lean into that, but I found this was scaling a bit too hard so nerfed its tick rate to do less overall damage but more consistent with the new playstyle.

Homing Missile: Primary

- Bullet Lifetime: 5s -> 2.5s

- Projectile Speed: 12 -> 10

Note: This was causing some lagging issues as there were too many missiles on screen, and too many procs going off because of the pierce. However I don't want the pierce to go away (if i can avoid it) as I think this weapon is far more fun this way. Hoping this reduction will be enough to quell the procs while keeping this unique.

Plasma Swords: Primary

- Bullet Lifetime: 1.5s - 2.5s

- Damage Tick Rate: 0.6s - 0.85s

Note: I really enjoy these pausing in the air and having enemies running into them, but they do a lot of damage to bosses because they can continue to tick for a lot of damage on stationary targets so adjusted to compensate.

Ninja Stars: Primary

- Fire Rate: 0.155s -> 0.125s

- Cooldown: 1.2s -> 1.05s

Note: These were a little lacking, buffing them up to feel a bit better.

Seeking Crystals: Secondary

- Initial Damage: 5000 -> 4000

- Damage: 18000 -> 14000

- Energy: 5000 -> 6500

- Cooldown: 8s -> 10s

Note: This weapon double dips on its damage, so reducing the overall damage output on the initial and ranged as this was dealing a stupid amount of damage.

Caltrops: Bomb

- Bullet Lifetime: 4s -> 6s

Note: Giving these more time on screen to allow you to drop bombs in vital areas and have enemies run into them easier.

Shield Projector: Defensive Weapon

- Damage: 2000 -> 5000

- Energy: 11500 -> 10000

- Shield Lifetime: 4s - 6s

Note: Buffing this up to be more on par with the other options available and now able to do a bit more damage to enemies that run into it.

Decoy Shield Shot: Decoy

- Cooldown: 5s -> 12s

Note: Too powerful in its current state, didn't realize I made the CD so low whoopsies!

Decoy Wave Gun: Decoy

- Damage: 2000 -> 2400

- Fire Rate: 0.2s -> 0.16

Note: Matching this with the Primary version of the weapon.

Decoy Spread Gun: Decoy

- NEW: Now shoots forward after using this ability to put it in closer range.

Note: Putting some create spins on each decoy so that they have varying uses. I want this decoy to get close and personal.

Decoy Flamethrower: Decoy

- NEW: Now shoots forward after using this ability to put it in closer range.

- NEW: Now shoots two fire streams up and down creating a "firewall" of sorts.

Note: More creative spins redesigning how this works so now we can hit odd angles and throw these into the heart of enemies.

Decoy Plasma Gun: Decoy

- Fire Rate: 0.15 -> 0.125s

- Decoy Lifetime: 4s -> 9s

- Cooldown: 5s -> 4.5

- Energy: 10000 -> 6000

Note: With this creative spin these will make your decoys more like "Turrets" that dish out consistent damage for over time for you vs up front or area of effect.

Decoy Crescent Shot: Decoy

- Damage: 2000 -> 4000

- Fire Rate: 0.4s -> 0.8s

- Cooldown: 9 -> 14

- Energy: 10000 - 15000

- Projectiles: 16 -> 20

- Decoy Lifetime: 4s -> 7s

Note: Finally we have the revamped Crescent Shot that now is more of a big impactful ability with a cost that comes with it. I want this to be something you drop to deal with a lot of small monsters to clear the path for yourself that feels really good to use.

Spread Gunner: Drone

- NEW: Renamed and Revamped into the CHAKRAM GUNNER

- NEW: Now shoots out TWO Chakrams from each Drone every 0.5 seconds for its duration dealing 2500 damage.

Note: Spicing up some Drones with some new utility creating new playstyles.

Crystal Gunner: Drone

- NEW: Revamped to work like a targeted attack version of the Shattering Shot Primary shooting every 0.25 seconds for its duration dealing 5000 damage.

Note: I think its fun to mix and match similar types of play styles together so players may "lean into" them and specialize in something they find fun.

Plasma Gunner: Drone

- NEW: Now summons 2 MORE DRONES!

Note: While this is still somewhat underwhelming for damage upfront, having two more drones makes combinations a lot more interesting! "Cough" Suicide + Supply "Cough"

PROCS

Missiles

- Now no longer pierce

- Damage increased from 800 -> 1600

Note: Piercing was causing too much lag even though it was an interesting idea, buffed up to compensate.

Shrapnel

- Now no longer pierce

- Damage increased from 400 -> 1600

- Projectiles Spawned: 16 -> 8

Note: Piercing was causing too much lag even though it was an interesting idea, buffed up to compensate.

BUG FIXES

- Fix Raven boss spawn

- Fix bullet opacity settings not working on some vfx's

- Prevent Play Game tutorial from running if you are in multiplayer and are not the host

- Fix getting duplicate enhancements when unlocking slots