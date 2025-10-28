Added new Awards:

Queen’s Guard:

+1 to Battle and Morale skills,

Complete your Queen’s Guard trial.



Dark Lord (now unlockable):

+5 to Air, Fire, Water, and Earth Mastery skills,

Complete the game with the Evil ending.



Savior’s Shield:

+5 to the Battle, Cunning, and Morale skills,

Complete the game with the Good ending.



These Awards will be granted retroactively to any Hero who meets the requirements.



Unlocked Awards are now shown in the Quest Complete screen.



Adjusted the opponent’s ability to get lucky streaks due to gems falling in from off the board into matches, and spell resistances or Lucky Match effects triggering.

Although Puzzle Quest enemies do not cheat, sometimes these lucky streaks feel as if they are cheating, and that’s not much fun for anyone, so this was a priority for us to address. The exact details of how this works are as follows.



We define a “lucky event” as either a Lucky Match, a Spell Resist, or a case of gems dropping in with a particularly advantageous setup (such as a skull match or a 4-of-a-kind, or even a setup for one of those… so if on MY turn gems drop in to set up a skull match for the enemy, that counts as luck for THEM).



We keep track of “Luck” for both the human and AI player.



We add +2 to “Luck” on a Lucky Match or Spell Resist.



We add +1 to +5 for lucky gem drops, based on how advantageous they are.



If the AI player were to become “too lucky”, we would alter the gems that drop in so they’re not as useful.



So… What is “too lucky”? It depends upon whether you’re fighting a Boss or a Regular battle, and what difficulty you’re on.

Easy: Regular battles cannot exceed 25% of the human’s luck, and Bosses cannot exceed 50% of the human’s luck,

Normal: Regular battles - 50%, Bosses -75%,

Hard: Regular battles 75%, Bosses - 100%,

We’ve found these battles feel good to us, and have definitely stopped the feeling that the AI is getting any advantage. But we will continue to monitor sentiment.







[PC] Both the Cloud save file and the Local save file will be backed up as local files when a conflict is encountered, in case any issues occur when selecting a save file.

These files are next to your existing save data, usually located at %APPDATA%/../LocalLow/505 Games/Puzzle Quest - Immortal Edition/

They will have the extension changed to either .backup.cloud.save and .backup.local.save for Cloud and Local data, respectively.



Holding a direction on the Game Board will now continuously move the cursor in the held direction .



Opponents will now show up in the Choose Opponent menu when their max level is passed by the hero’s current level, so opponents are unlocked more gradually over the course of progression.



Losing a Siege battle at level 15 or lower will no longer lock the location until it is successfully sieged.



When creating a Hero, the hero portrait will now change to more likely match the chosen Class by default.



Upon reaching level 10 or higher, and if no other spells are unlocked at the hero’s level, text will be shown to notify players about the existence of the Battle & Text speed options if they haven’t already been seen.

