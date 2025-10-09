 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20315164 Edited 9 October 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello Adventurers,

Due to the recent discovery of a security vulnerability in Unity's game engine, we've made the game’s build using the updated version of the Unity Editor to incorporate the security fix.

No other changes were made to the game's content.

You can report any possible issues with the game by sending us a message at support@creepyjar.com

Creepy Jar Team




Join Green Hell community on Discord:

