Hotfix Patch: V 2.9.4 is live now!
Hello Adventurers,
Due to the recent discovery of a security vulnerability in Unity's game engine, we've made the game’s build using the updated version of the Unity Editor to incorporate the security fix.
No other changes were made to the game's content.
You can report any possible issues with the game by sending us a message at support@creepyjar.com
Creepy Jar Team
