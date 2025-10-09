This is the last update with new features for a while. I hope you'll enjoy it ! 🙂



Note : I will still try to fix the reported bugs, if there are any.



New Features : - World Tour : if you want to edit your opponent's outfit, add this line to your Tennis.ini, under [WorldTour] : (HowTo => topic19-32161.php )

EditMatchOutfit = 1

- Modding : it's now possible to play the grunt sounds before hitting the ball (HowTo => topic60-33725.php - "Grunts" section )



Changes : - AI : the CPU is now a bit smarter to decide whether to rush the net or not



Bug Fixes : - Animation : the CPU was turning his back when turning around his backhand to hit a forehand

- Animation : when moving backward and doing a forehand, our player could do a 360° turn



