9 October 2025 Build 20315139 Edited 9 October 2025 – 06:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is the last update with new features for a while. I hope you'll enjoy it ! 🙂

Note : I will still try to fix the reported bugs, if there are any.

New Features :

- World Tour : if you want to edit your opponent's outfit, add this line to your Tennis.ini, under [WorldTour] : (HowTo => topic19-32161.php )
EditMatchOutfit = 1
- Modding : it's now possible to play the grunt sounds before hitting the ball (HowTo => topic60-33725.php - "Grunts" section )

Changes :

- AI : the CPU is now a bit smarter to decide whether to rush the net or not

Bug Fixes :

- Animation : the CPU was turning his back when turning around his backhand to hit a forehand
- Animation : when moving backward and doing a forehand, our player could do a 360° turn

ManuTOO
=== Mana Games ===

