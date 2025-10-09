I'm releasing this update to upgrade unity version, in order to address a recent vulnerability published by Unity (CVE-2025-59489).

This patch also included an upgrade on SQLite plugin. My intention was to attempt to fix a problem where the game won't run if it's installation path has special characters in it, but it turned out that this is a limitation of the SQLite library shipped with Unity. Looks like for now, the workaround is still to install the game under a path without special characters.

Also included a fix for an exploitation in Slaughterhouse, where you can sell a soul stone and then immediately buy it back for a cheaper price, and repeat to make infinite amount of money.