9 October 2025 Build 20315137 Edited 9 October 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I'm releasing this update to upgrade unity version, in order to address a recent vulnerability published by Unity (CVE-2025-59489).

This patch also included an upgrade on SQLite plugin. My intention was to attempt to fix a problem where the game won't run if it's installation path has special characters in it, but it turned out that this is a limitation of the SQLite library shipped with Unity. Looks like for now, the workaround is still to install the game under a path without special characters.

Also included a fix for an exploitation in Slaughterhouse, where you can sell a soul stone and then immediately buy it back for a cheaper price, and repeat to make infinite amount of money.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
