9 October 2025 Build 20315116 Edited 9 October 2025 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Let’s be honest. Galactic Pawns is not easy.

The galactic community continues to grow, and it’s been incredible to see so many players take on the toughest contracts. I’ve been closely following your progress and feedback.

and it’s clear that the challenge is real.

Let’s be honest. Galactic Pawns is not an easy one.

Most players can’t even finish Planet Stomp, and even fewer have managed to overcome General Zeder. don't let me start tallking about Omnix taking you apart.

That’s not a bug. That’s the point.

This game was built to push you. to hook you. to make every win feel earned.

If you’re in the fight, share your progress.

Post your screenshots, your stories, or how many tries it took you to take down that one boss.

Let’s see who’s leading the charge - and who’s still stuck in the dust.

Afek,

Ascaperix

