Rejoice, another hotfix! This brings in a lot of level design tweaks and improvements, as well as some important balance changes that may change the feel of your old saves.



Improvements:

Added torches

Improved frost vines look to be clearer

Improved lighting and details in both dungeons

Added and tweaked loot in both dungeons

Improved weapon idles

Lowered hero for wounded looter

Made it clearer on level up which skills are major skills



Balance:

Made easy locks always have a tiny chance of unlocking even with low ability

Made bows use strength as attribute modifier instead of agility

Made initial light weapon calculation purely use agility

Made firepits deal more damage



Fixes

Fixed relationships not saving correctly

Fixed status effects causing infinite loop of bounty after going to jail

Fixed bounty state not clearing if NPC is unloaded when bounty is forgiven

Fixed NPC pathing in both dungeons

Improved look of lake in tutorial dungeon

Fixed alternative view key not mapping to zoom button

