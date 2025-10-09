Rejoice, another hotfix! This brings in a lot of level design tweaks and improvements, as well as some important balance changes that may change the feel of your old saves.
Improvements:
Added torches
Improved frost vines look to be clearer
Improved lighting and details in both dungeons
Added and tweaked loot in both dungeons
Improved weapon idles
Lowered hero for wounded looter
Made it clearer on level up which skills are major skills
Balance:
Made easy locks always have a tiny chance of unlocking even with low ability
Made bows use strength as attribute modifier instead of agility
Made initial light weapon calculation purely use agility
Made firepits deal more damage
Fixes
Fixed relationships not saving correctly
Fixed status effects causing infinite loop of bounty after going to jail
Fixed bounty state not clearing if NPC is unloaded when bounty is forgiven
Fixed NPC pathing in both dungeons
Improved look of lake in tutorial dungeon
Fixed alternative view key not mapping to zoom button
Hotfix 0.9.19
