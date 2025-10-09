 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20314876
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed small errors in the game, and made sure to unlock achievements retro-actively

Launch the game once to unlock all the ones you missed !

Also Updated to the last Unity version to cover for potential security issues

