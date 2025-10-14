 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20314862 Edited 14 October 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Guards,

We would like to inform you about the next update schedule.

■Update

- Addressed Unity vulnerability issues.

Please continue to enjoy the world of Struggle F.O!

Struggle F.O Development Team

Changed files in this update

