 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20314858 Edited 9 October 2025 – 20:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes & Adjustments

・Fixed an issue where the effect would not trigger correctly under certain conditions when a Succession card enabling Coronation or Accession was drawn into the hand.
・Minor bugs have been fixed.

Replaced the supply for both online matches.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zS7aZSYWZE65P6dvD5Lg1p8aNTBD-VP5IWAtp2Lp3w4/edit?gid=797601911#gid=797601911

In Ranked Matches, these 8 supplies will have an increased appearance rate.
*"Online matches" refer to both Rank Match and Room Match modes. Additionally, Room Match can also be used for solo practice.
After creating a room, pressing “START” will begin a match against a CPU opponent. Pressing “START without Bot” will let you start a game alone.
Please feel free to use this feature to check new cards or test out new strategies!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1883001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link