Fixes & Adjustments

Replaced the supply for both online matches.

・Fixed an issue where the effect would not trigger correctly under certain conditions when a Succession card enabling Coronation or Accession was drawn into the hand.・Minor bugs have been fixed.In Ranked Matches, these 8 supplies will have an increased appearance rate.*"Online matches" refer to both Rank Match and Room Match modes. Additionally, Room Match can also be used for solo practice.After creating a room, pressing “START” will begin a match against a CPU opponent. Pressing “START without Bot” will let you start a game alone.Please feel free to use this feature to check new cards or test out new strategies!