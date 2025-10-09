This update is mainly to resolve recent stability issues and improve Capture the Flag mode!
Features
Added Flag Direction Indicators to Capture the Flag mode
These show you the direction towards the Red/Blue Flags.
Content
Added 2nd new Capture the Flag arena
An indoor maze-like map with platforming
Changes
When a CTF or TDM mode ends, fainted players will immediately be revived at the start point
Banned players no longer get logged into at all
Bug Fixes
Fixed player saving bug that occurs in rare conditions
Improved compatibility of minimap shader so that it doesn't render as just empty on more GPUs
Fixed login failure alerts not being sent to the player causing common "Queue Position: 1" errors
Fixed login failure alert texts saying "\\n" instead of starting a new line
Improvements to Auto Chunin Exam code
Improved reliability of Guarding/Blocking on the server-side
Fixed position of "Look Through" tiles above the player feature when player is off the ground
