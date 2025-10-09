 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20314796 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is mainly to resolve recent stability issues and improve Capture the Flag mode!

Features

  • Added Flag Direction Indicators to Capture the Flag mode
    These show you the direction towards the Red/Blue Flags.

Content

  • Added 2nd new Capture the Flag arena


    An indoor maze-like map with platforming

Changes

  • When a CTF or TDM mode ends, fainted players will immediately be revived at the start point

  • Banned players no longer get logged into at all

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed player saving bug that occurs in rare conditions

  • Improved compatibility of minimap shader so that it doesn't render as just empty on more GPUs

  • Fixed login failure alerts not being sent to the player causing common "Queue Position: 1" errors

  • Fixed login failure alert texts saying "\\n" instead of starting a new line

  • Improvements to Auto Chunin Exam code

  • Improved reliability of Guarding/Blocking on the server-side

  • Fixed position of "Look Through" tiles above the player feature when player is off the ground

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link