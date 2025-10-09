This update is mainly to resolve recent stability issues and improve Capture the Flag mode!

Added Flag Direction Indicators to Capture the Flag mode These show you the direction towards the Red/Blue Flags.

An indoor maze-like map with platforming

Added 2nd new Capture the Flag arena

Banned players no longer get logged into at all

When a CTF or TDM mode ends, fainted players will immediately be revived at the start point

Fixed player saving bug that occurs in rare conditions

Improved compatibility of minimap shader so that it doesn't render as just empty on more GPUs

Fixed login failure alerts not being sent to the player causing common "Queue Position: 1" errors

Fixed login failure alert texts saying "\

" instead of starting a new line

Improvements to Auto Chunin Exam code

Improved reliability of Guarding/Blocking on the server-side