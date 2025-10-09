 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20314739 Edited 9 October 2025 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
VERSION 2.1.8 -------------------------------------------------

- Fixed Crab staying in Inventory when taking cooked item

- Cooked items are no longer removed when the inventory is full

- Reduced near brightness of flashlight

- Extended height of Foundation

- Fixed a bug that only allowed crafting one item at a time.

- Fixed scrolling with the mouse wheel in Crafting Menu

- Various UI fixes

- Minor performance improvements

Known Issues

- Unstable trader physics

- Fins appearing on player in Intro when starting a new game.

- PET Bottles go over player when swimming at them

- Occasional Cloud Flickering on Far Island

- Player movements/camera drifting when opening Inventory whilst walking

