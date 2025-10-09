VERSION 2.1.8 -------------------------------------------------
- Fixed Crab staying in Inventory when taking cooked item
- Cooked items are no longer removed when the inventory is full
- Reduced near brightness of flashlight
- Extended height of Foundation
- Fixed a bug that only allowed crafting one item at a time.
- Fixed scrolling with the mouse wheel in Crafting Menu
- Various UI fixes
- Minor performance improvements
Known Issues
- Unstable trader physics
- Fins appearing on player in Intro when starting a new game.
- PET Bottles go over player when swimming at them
- Occasional Cloud Flickering on Far Island
- Player movements/camera drifting when opening Inventory whilst walking
