Hey everyone! 👋 We've released a new Ecto Corporations playtest update with several important fixes and a new feature: in-game day/hour/minute time-lapse. Thanks to everyone who tested and sent us feedback—your reports really helped!

What's Changed (Quick Summary)

✅ Fixed bugs related to possession (ghosts/NPCs)

✅ Fixed bugs when facing enemies (AI/combat)

✅ Fixed bugs when driving vehicles (controls and entry/exit)

✨ Added timekeeping system: days, hours, and minutes (game clock and solar synchronization)

Detailed Changelog

Possession Fixes

Ghosts no longer return to their starting point during possession.

NPCs in the process of possession are now immune to involuntary movement (fixing position/state correctly).

Restored speed values ​​after possession without causing “teleport” or drift.

Combat/Enemy Fixes

Possessed NPCs no longer ignore damage — damage taking behavior has been standardized.

We prevent dead or already possessed enemies from being chosen as targets.

Adjustments to target selection and prioritization logic to reduce combat bugs and “missed targets”.

Vehicle fixes

Car inputs are only processed when the player is actually driving.

Vehicle exit/entry now correctly updates flags and cameras.

Fixed issues with vehicle control after exiting/entering (including CharacterController/Move).

New: Time system (days/hours/minutes)

Implemented global gameTime: saves/loads and is used to calculate the sun angle.

Sun-synchronized clock HUD (hour/minute/day).

Function to advance time manually (e.g.: sleep advances X hours).

Game time is pauseable and does not advance while the game is paused; loading restores the saved time.

Thanks for your support and reports—every bit of feedback counts! 🙏 If you have any ideas for improving the day/night system, AI, or possession mechanics, send them here and we'll discuss them.

— Ecto Corporations Team 👻💚