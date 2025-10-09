 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20314729 Edited 9 October 2025 – 06:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! 👋 We've released a new Ecto Corporations playtest update with several important fixes and a new feature: in-game day/hour/minute time-lapse. Thanks to everyone who tested and sent us feedback—your reports really helped!

What's Changed (Quick Summary)

✅ Fixed bugs related to possession (ghosts/NPCs)

✅ Fixed bugs when facing enemies (AI/combat)

✅ Fixed bugs when driving vehicles (controls and entry/exit)

✨ Added timekeeping system: days, hours, and minutes (game clock and solar synchronization)

Detailed Changelog

Possession Fixes

  • Ghosts no longer return to their starting point during possession.

  • NPCs in the process of possession are now immune to involuntary movement (fixing position/state correctly).

  • Restored speed values ​​after possession without causing “teleport” or drift.

Combat/Enemy Fixes

  • Possessed NPCs no longer ignore damage — damage taking behavior has been standardized.

  • We prevent dead or already possessed enemies from being chosen as targets.

  • Adjustments to target selection and prioritization logic to reduce combat bugs and “missed targets”.

Vehicle fixes

  • Car inputs are only processed when the player is actually driving.

  • Vehicle exit/entry now correctly updates flags and cameras.

  • Fixed issues with vehicle control after exiting/entering (including CharacterController/Move).

New: Time system (days/hours/minutes)

  • Implemented global gameTime: saves/loads and is used to calculate the sun angle.

  • Sun-synchronized clock HUD (hour/minute/day).

  • Function to advance time manually (e.g.: sleep advances X hours).

  • Game time is pauseable and does not advance while the game is paused; loading restores the saved time.

Thanks for your support and reports—every bit of feedback counts! 🙏 If you have any ideas for improving the day/night system, AI, or possession mechanics, send them here and we'll discuss them.

— Ecto Corporations Team 👻💚

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 4001331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link