9 October 2025 Build 20314704
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Mining system updated: ore nodes now crack and drop collectible chunks

  • Upgrade system added: find recipes and apply upgrades at suit stations

  • First upgrade increases oxygen tank capacity (found in early annex)

  • Demo updated to include new systems

Bug Fixes

  • Investigating save/exit issue (save works, but game may not close properly)

  • Crash site fire now extinguishes correctly after the first night

  • Multiple previously reported bugs resolved (sorry I lost track of every little thing I addressed)

Read more about it on the dev blog: https://proximadivide.com/?p=227

Changed files in this update

