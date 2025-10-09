New Content
Mining system updated: ore nodes now crack and drop collectible chunks
Upgrade system added: find recipes and apply upgrades at suit stations
First upgrade increases oxygen tank capacity (found in early annex)
Demo updated to include new systems
Bug Fixes
Investigating save/exit issue (save works, but game may not close properly)
Crash site fire now extinguishes correctly after the first night
Multiple previously reported bugs resolved (sorry I lost track of every little thing I addressed)
Read more about it on the dev blog: https://proximadivide.com/?p=227
Changed files in this update