Liminal Shroud Beta 0.6 is released! This update adds some requested features and accessibility tweaks. We're aiming for this to be the final release candidate for the public demo! Please give this version a test and let us know if you run into any bugs.



Patch Notes:

Scary events, sounds and entities can now be toggled off in the Gameplay Settings

Running preferences can now be switched between hold down and on/off toggle

Added warning for flickering lights

Changed default key mapping tutorial to be shown before loading into environment

Added intro sound to Everdeep Studios logo

Various bug fixes