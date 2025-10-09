Liminal Shroud Beta 0.6 is released! This update adds some requested features and accessibility tweaks. We're aiming for this to be the final release candidate for the public demo! Please give this version a test and let us know if you run into any bugs.
Patch Notes:
Scary events, sounds and entities can now be toggled off in the Gameplay Settings
Running preferences can now be switched between hold down and on/off toggle
Added warning for flickering lights
Changed default key mapping tutorial to be shown before loading into environment
Added intro sound to Everdeep Studios logo
Various bug fixes
Changed files in this update