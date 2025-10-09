 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20314693 Edited 9 October 2025 – 06:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Liminal Shroud Beta 0.6 is released! This update adds some requested features and accessibility tweaks. We're aiming for this to be the final release candidate for the public demo! Please give this version a test and let us know if you run into any bugs.

Patch Notes:

  • Scary events, sounds and entities can now be toggled off in the Gameplay Settings

  • Running preferences can now be switched between hold down and on/off toggle

  • Added warning for flickering lights

  • Changed default key mapping tutorial to be shown before loading into environment

  • Added intro sound to Everdeep Studios logo

  • Various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 4018041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link