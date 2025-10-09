- Improved the saving system on mobile.

- The number of each fish fished during the current play session is now displayed in the description of each fish. Thanks to Ardenwolfe for suggesting this improvement.

- The total number of fish and treasures fished since the beginning of your adventure is now displayed in the description of their related treasure. Thanks to Ardenwolfe for suggesting this improvement.

- Implemented a fix for a mysterious bug that was disabling the move buttons during the first launch after an update. Please let me know if you still encounter this bug.

- Implemented a fix for a bug that caused some in-game text to disappear during the first launch after an update. Please let me know if you still encounter this bug.

- This version was built with the patched version of the Unity Editor. Thus, the vulnerability detected by Unity on the previous version is now gone.