This patch includes AI controlled teammates which you can give commands to by press and holding the 'Z' key and using the radial interface to issue various commands such as ( attack a certain spot, follow the squad leader, throw a flashbang, and more ).
The teammate AI will automically spawn to fill up the team, so for example if you start a game with 2 human players, it will spawn 2 extra AI teammates.
Other changes include:
Improved Enemy AI
Added more character animations
Improved lighting pass on all of the missions
Fixed a bug with bullet penetration against certain objects ( such as small bushes )
Improved the interior of the police vehicle
Changed files in this update