9 October 2025 Build 20314248
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch includes AI controlled teammates which you can give commands to by press and holding the 'Z' key and using the radial interface to issue various commands such as ( attack a certain spot, follow the squad leader, throw a flashbang, and more ).

The teammate AI will automically spawn to fill up the team, so for example if you start a game with 2 human players, it will spawn 2 extra AI teammates.

Other changes include:

  • Improved Enemy AI

  • Added more character animations

  • Improved lighting pass on all of the missions

  • Fixed a bug with bullet penetration against certain objects ( such as small bushes )

  • Improved the interior of the police vehicle

