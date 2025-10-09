 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20314242 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Items are now using proper cards.

  • Adventure mode rewards now allow choosing one of the opponents items or keeping the random rolled item.

  • Social (Lobby) / Friends panel added for testing.

Improvements:

  • Gear item display during adventure mode matches improved.

  • Item Gained / Lost notification added to the UI,

  • Card selection options now display the available cards in board order.

Bug Fixes:

  • Lose life on game start on item abilities deducting twice. (Adventure mode)

  • Player life interaction from gear messages incorrectly displaying full log message instead of (Gear).

