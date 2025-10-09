New Features:
Items are now using proper cards.
Adventure mode rewards now allow choosing one of the opponents items or keeping the random rolled item.
Social (Lobby) / Friends panel added for testing.
Improvements:
Gear item display during adventure mode matches improved.
Item Gained / Lost notification added to the UI,
Card selection options now display the available cards in board order.
Bug Fixes:
Lose life on game start on item abilities deducting twice. (Adventure mode)
Player life interaction from gear messages incorrectly displaying full log message instead of (Gear).
Changed files in this update