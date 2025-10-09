CHANGED: In Game Menu: Added crosshair modifier menu. Adjusted loadout option location.
CHANGED: Scrolling speed is now faster on the shop menu.
CHANGED: Player level information is now on the home screen.
UPDATE 09 OCT 2025 - Some Menu Design Changes and Improvements
