9 October 2025 Build 20314158 Edited 9 October 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
CHANGED: In Game Menu: Added crosshair modifier menu. Adjusted loadout option location.
CHANGED: Scrolling speed is now faster on the shop menu.
CHANGED: Player level information is now on the home screen.

Depot 2385401
