This patch is mostly some urgent bug fixes.

New Features:

-- Added 'Top' and 'Near Me' buttons to the online leaderboard

Balance Changes:

-- Worker mining duration: 70 -> 75

Bug Fixes:

-- Weapons that fire a damager were not able to hit air-targets that were directly above them.

-- Destroyed units that leave the displayed vision during the destruction animation will now be properly removed.

-- Fixed issues with units that spawn under the mouse cursor, and with units that are destroyed while under the mouse cursor.

-- Marble Warlock stealth was not implemented correctly.

-- Fixed minor issues with the AI opponents.

* This patch contains gameplay changes, and cannot run replays from version 0.2.3a or earlier.