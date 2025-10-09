This patch is mostly some urgent bug fixes.
New Features:
-- Added 'Top' and 'Near Me' buttons to the online leaderboard
Balance Changes:
-- Worker mining duration: 70 -> 75
Bug Fixes:
-- Weapons that fire a damager were not able to hit air-targets that were directly above them.
-- Destroyed units that leave the displayed vision during the destruction animation will now be properly removed.
-- Fixed issues with units that spawn under the mouse cursor, and with units that are destroyed while under the mouse cursor.
-- Marble Warlock stealth was not implemented correctly.
-- Fixed minor issues with the AI opponents.
* This patch contains gameplay changes, and cannot run replays from version 0.2.3a or earlier.
