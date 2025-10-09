 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20313979
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is being released specifically to address a security concern in the Unity Engine. The security patch has been applied and the game has been rebuilt with this security patch in place. Additionally I have some small updates.

-- First pass on new dialogue system for character interactions. The older, linear one-shot dialogue system will remain to be used for various purposes like tutorial or story specific dialogue delivery.

-- Tweaks to numerous lights to affect better performance across the entire experience.

-- Added the new music player to the game.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3526812
