This update is being released specifically to address a security concern in the Unity Engine. The security patch has been applied and the game has been rebuilt with this security patch in place. Additionally I have some small updates.

-- First pass on new dialogue system for character interactions. The older, linear one-shot dialogue system will remain to be used for various purposes like tutorial or story specific dialogue delivery.

-- Tweaks to numerous lights to affect better performance across the entire experience.

-- Added the new music player to the game.