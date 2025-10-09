 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20313853 Edited 9 October 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch is mainly aimed a fixing an issue with tweens/animations that may have been the cause of several issues that were breaking the game for some players. A few small issues were also addressed.

  • Fix or partial fix for tween/animation issues that were blocking some players from some mechanics.

  • Still more improvements for more reliable feedback reporting.

  • Fixed quit screen "send" feedback button. The game should properly quit.

  • Building buttons with limits should now respond better when removing unfinished buildings.

