This patch is mainly aimed a fixing an issue with tweens/animations that may have been the cause of several issues that were breaking the game for some players. A few small issues were also addressed.

Fix or partial fix for tween/animation issues that were blocking some players from some mechanics.

Still more improvements for more reliable feedback reporting.

Fixed quit screen "send" feedback button. The game should properly quit.

Building buttons with limits should now respond better when removing unfinished buildings.