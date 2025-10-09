MateEngine 2.2.5
New
Dragging Physics: Avatars now respond with realistic body motion when dragged. Moving the avatar in any direction causes slight counter-rotation and limb sway for more natural movement.
Added a transition layer between Dragging Physics and all animation states to eliminate visual glitches during transitions.
Changes
The avatar no longer attempts to hold the mouse cursor during dragging. This was removed because it could cause arm distortion in certain states.
Logo Update
The MateEngine logo is now Pink and Blue.
Improvements
Custom avatars now trigger automatic garbage collection roughly every 30 minutes, reducing RAM allocation over time and improving memory stability when avatars are not frequently changed.
CPU usage reduced by approximately 3 percent.
GPU usage reduced by approximately 5 percent.
When dragging the avatar after holding its hand, the hand now smoothly returns to the body instead of snapping back. This provides a more natural and realistic transition.
Reduced skirt clipping on MateEngine official models. This does not apply to custom avatars.
Dynamic Bones Support
MateEngine now supports DynamicBones. If you create an .ME model and prefer not to use SpringBones, you can use DynamicBones for skirts, hair, and other physics-based elements.
Windows 10 Support
Official testing on Windows 10 has been discontinued due to Microsoft’s end of support.
MateEngine will continue to run normally on Windows 10, but future updates may include untested features.
Functionality should remain unaffected, as Windows 10 and 11 share the same .NET and library base.
Changed files in this update