9 October 2025 Build 20313760 Edited 9 October 2025 – 03:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 2.2.5

New

  • Dragging Physics: Avatars now respond with realistic body motion when dragged. Moving the avatar in any direction causes slight counter-rotation and limb sway for more natural movement.

  • Added a transition layer between Dragging Physics and all animation states to eliminate visual glitches during transitions.

Changes

  • The avatar no longer attempts to hold the mouse cursor during dragging. This was removed because it could cause arm distortion in certain states.

Logo Update

  • The MateEngine logo is now Pink and Blue.

Improvements

  • Custom avatars now trigger automatic garbage collection roughly every 30 minutes, reducing RAM allocation over time and improving memory stability when avatars are not frequently changed.

  • CPU usage reduced by approximately 3 percent.

  • GPU usage reduced by approximately 5 percent.

  • When dragging the avatar after holding its hand, the hand now smoothly returns to the body instead of snapping back. This provides a more natural and realistic transition.

  • Reduced skirt clipping on MateEngine official models. This does not apply to custom avatars.

Dynamic Bones Support

  • MateEngine now supports DynamicBones. If you create an .ME model and prefer not to use SpringBones, you can use DynamicBones for skirts, hair, and other physics-based elements.

Windows 10 Support

  • Official testing on Windows 10 has been discontinued due to Microsoft’s end of support.

  • MateEngine will continue to run normally on Windows 10, but future updates may include untested features.

  • Functionality should remain unaffected, as Windows 10 and 11 share the same .NET and library base.

Changed files in this update

