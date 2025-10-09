Scribing:

Bronze and Metal Crafts:

Perks:

Version EA_0.52 and hotfixes since the last patch notes:

Hello everyone!!I hope you are all well.Today we're here with yet another surprise update! :)Let's go straight to the content:We have introduced the ability to make parchment from animal skins, carve quills out of feathers and make ink. With these new tools you can now make your own maps and write texts on parchment.Created maps will show all the locations you've visited so far, and you will be able to update them after visiting new locations provided you have a quill and ink.Maps also show your location, as well as any mudhuts, cabins or crop fields you might have.Tin can now be bought from the trader and used to make a couple of new alloys: Tin Bronze and White Bronze.Tin Bronze is the strongest metal so far, more durable and sharp than Ghost Bronze, but also more limited, as tin is expensive and can only be acquired from the trader.White Bronze is a bit of a luxury metal. It's worse for tools, but ideal for decorations and ornaments, giving them extra value and beauty.Rings and torcs can now be crafted and worn. These new items will give some wellbeing based on their quality and metal beauty and can also be enchanted. We will be adding more and more complex jewellery in the future.You can now also craft metal wire, which is needed basic jewellery, and can also be used to make durable metal needles and hooks.The perk unlocking system has returned. For every day survived you'll get a Sun, for every month a Moon, and for every year a Star. These resources can be used to unlock perks just like in Tropical Island.If you would like to keep your old perks unlocked, you will of course be able to keep them unlocked. But the new perks we're introducing in this update and any future ones will be locked by default.Here are some of the new perks we've added:- Perks to start in Spring, Autumn or Winter.- Perks to start with a Mudhut or a Cabin.- A Perk to start with Weaving Gear (which includes flax seeds, copper needles and gloves)- A perk to start with Smithing Gear (which includes tin and copper nuggets as well as a Forge Hammer)- A perk to start with Scribing Gear (which includes a map, parchment, ink and quills)- A couple fun perks to get night vision and to have your body covered in fur.And now, to the patch notes:- Added unlocking system.- Added new perks.- Added tin and related alloys.- Added rings, torcs, wires, metal needles and hooks.- Added parchment, quills and ink.- Added map and notes system.- Fixed a bug which was resetting Fly Agaric growth progress if a Pine Tree was cut in the area.- Log Bed now increases perceived temperature a bit.- Fixed a bug with caused some spiced food items not to give their spice effect when eaten.- Cooked, Fresh and Boiled Peas now give some Vegetable Saturation.- Removed a bugged Waterproof interaction for Stomach Pouch. It should now be waterproofed by default.- Fixed a bug with the blueprint for Cellars, Quivers, Mittens and Bellows.- Fixed the Claw Marks Bleeding durability icon.- Green Glade, Moss Clearing and Pine Meadows now have proper winter art.- Fixed the typo with the Spear Poke move adding an extra the to the message.- All Spirit Coat blueprints now display their proper ingredient art.- Fixed the bug with the hardtack from the survival gear perk.- Improved weight values for skins and furs.- Completing House Building Quest now displays proper art.- Fixed a typo in the Weaver Perk and the Leather Sack.- Fixed a bug which prevented the transformation of some of the old leathers into their appropriate new size.- Tweaked new skin and fur Trading prices.- Patched Skin blueprints now unlock right away on research mode when conditions are met and no longer require research time.- Cutting Fat Chunks now takes a minitick.- Fleshing a Fresh skin or fur now takes less time for smaller and more time for bigger skins and furs.- Drinking hot liquids and eating hot food no longer raises body temperature higher than sweating.- Eating a Rye Bread Slice now takes 3 minutes.- Trader now pays proper sizes for leather based on their size.- Fixed the Art for the first Deer Coat ingredient and it now also requires 2 antlers to be made.- Fixed a bug with containers losing liquid when dragged into the doorway to be placed in a neighbor room.- Leather and Leather Clothing now display softness durability.- Changed cold and hot tar art.- Fixed the names of patched leather so they match with the names of their blueprints.- Fixed the typo in the Flint Knife name.- Removed Spirit from butchered Squirrel.- Fixed a bug with the cut action on patched leather to sometimes just destroy the leather without cutting it into 2 smaller pieces.- Fixed a bug which was causing Flax Fields to lose a bit of yield on medium nutrients.- Skinned Squirrels can now be added to Stews.- Snare Traps now have a higher chance to catch live partridges if there is a Cage Trap with a live partridge inside in the same areas.- Eat some Roasted Mushrooms subquest not completes if roasted forest cap is eaten from a hardtack or a clay plate.- Removed the blessing and release the spirit actions from a butchered Squirrel.- Mincing the meat now takes 3 minutes instead of 0.- Food Filter now contains all types of Carcasses, organs, fillings and sausages.- Water Pouches made from Stomach are now always Waterproofed but they break apart after approximately a season.And.... that's all!I hope you enjoy the new content. We will continue to release new things until the huntsman is ready!See you next time!Reminder: All fixes and new content are added to the public beta branch first.If you want to access them you can find the instructions on the link below.Be warned though, things are less stable there and are likely to undergo balance changes quite frequently! :)