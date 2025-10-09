Highlights



Menu Input Decoupling

· Menu inputs can now be assigned to inputs separately. Previously, menu controls were forced to be reassigned in conjunction with specific inputs like attack and special.



General



Gameplay

· Bug Fixes

- 📢Improved protections against characters grabbing through structures.

- 📢Fixed a bug that caused projectiles which were reflected twice to not hit the first player who reflected it.



Enemy CPU Improvements

· Recovery Pathing

- Improved general character recovery pathing logic, resulting in characters more reliably getting back to the stage.

- Structures with the disabled stat set to true will now be ignored (such as destroyed backyard fences), preventing incorrect jump loops there.

- CPUs will get caught in a repeating jump loop on offstage platforms less often.



Mac

· Hidden Files

- Fixed issue with dot underscore fra files being loaded as if they were real content files.



Online



Bug Fixes

· Input Delay

- Fixed issue with effective input delay always behaving as if it was 1 less than what it was configured to. This also addresses an issue with input delay 0 causing visual bugs due to empty inputs constantly being used for the currently active frame.

· Match Start Doors

- Fixed a visual quirk caused by the match ending prior to the match start doors opening.



Menus



Controls

· Advanced Controls

- 📢Included a new option that allows you to choose whether buffering up + A results in an up strong or an aerial.

- Moved "Extra Movement" and "Extra Attack" control mapping options to this category from the main page.



Playable Characters



General

· Hurtboxes

- Most hurtboxes that used one box to cover the entire animation now use multiple for CommanderVideo, Orcane, Octodad, and Ultra Fishbunjin 3000.



CommanderVideo

· Down Throw

- 📢Extended hitbox’s vertical range.



The Watcher

· Down Throw

- 📢Added a second hitbox with extended vertical range.



Welltaro

· Down Throw

- 📢Extended hitbox’s vertical range.



Assists



Mustache Girl

· Time Stop Zone

- No longer travels with moving platforms.



Custom Content



Quality of Life Improvements

· Manifest Loading

- 📢It is no longer necessary for a fra file's resourceId from its manifest to match its output file name in order to be read by the game.



Note: Changes with a 📢 in front resulted from suggestions by our community!