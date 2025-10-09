 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20313373 Edited 9 October 2025 – 02:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Highlights

Menu Input Decoupling
· Menu inputs can now be assigned to inputs separately. Previously, menu controls were forced to be reassigned in conjunction with specific inputs like attack and special.

General

Gameplay
· Bug Fixes
    - 📢Improved protections against characters grabbing through structures.
    - 📢Fixed a bug that caused projectiles which were reflected twice to not hit the first player who reflected it.

Enemy CPU Improvements
· Recovery Pathing
    - Improved general character recovery pathing logic, resulting in characters more reliably getting back to the stage.
    - Structures with the disabled stat set to true will now be ignored (such as destroyed backyard fences), preventing incorrect jump loops there.
    - CPUs will get caught in a repeating jump loop on offstage platforms less often.

Mac
· Hidden Files
    - Fixed issue with dot underscore fra files being loaded as if they were real content files.

Online

Bug Fixes
· Input Delay
    - Fixed issue with effective input delay always behaving as if it was 1 less than what it was configured to. This also addresses an issue with input delay 0 causing visual bugs due to empty inputs constantly being used for the currently active frame.
· Match Start Doors
    - Fixed a visual quirk caused by the match ending prior to the match start doors opening.

Menus

Controls
· Advanced Controls
    - 📢Included a new option that allows you to choose whether buffering up + A results in an up strong or an aerial.
    - Moved "Extra Movement" and "Extra Attack" control mapping options to this category from the main page.

Playable Characters

General
· Hurtboxes
    - Most hurtboxes that used one box to cover the entire animation now use multiple for CommanderVideo, Orcane, Octodad, and Ultra Fishbunjin 3000.

CommanderVideo
· Down Throw
    - 📢Extended hitbox’s vertical range.

The Watcher
· Down Throw
    - 📢Added a second hitbox with extended vertical range.

Welltaro
· Down Throw
    - 📢Extended hitbox’s vertical range.

Assists

Mustache Girl
· Time Stop Zone
    - No longer travels with moving platforms.

Custom Content

Quality of Life Improvements
· Manifest Loading
    - 📢It is no longer necessary for a fra file's resourceId from its manifest to match its output file name in order to be read by the game.

Note: Changes with a 📢 in front resulted from suggestions by our community!

Changed files in this update

