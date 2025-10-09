Highlights
Menu Input Decoupling
· Menu inputs can now be assigned to inputs separately. Previously, menu controls were forced to be reassigned in conjunction with specific inputs like attack and special.
General
Gameplay
· Bug Fixes
- 📢Improved protections against characters grabbing through structures.
- 📢Fixed a bug that caused projectiles which were reflected twice to not hit the first player who reflected it.
Enemy CPU Improvements
· Recovery Pathing
- Improved general character recovery pathing logic, resulting in characters more reliably getting back to the stage.
- Structures with the disabled stat set to true will now be ignored (such as destroyed backyard fences), preventing incorrect jump loops there.
- CPUs will get caught in a repeating jump loop on offstage platforms less often.
Mac
· Hidden Files
- Fixed issue with dot underscore fra files being loaded as if they were real content files.
Online
Bug Fixes
· Input Delay
- Fixed issue with effective input delay always behaving as if it was 1 less than what it was configured to. This also addresses an issue with input delay 0 causing visual bugs due to empty inputs constantly being used for the currently active frame.
· Match Start Doors
- Fixed a visual quirk caused by the match ending prior to the match start doors opening.
Menus
Controls
· Advanced Controls
- 📢Included a new option that allows you to choose whether buffering up + A results in an up strong or an aerial.
- Moved "Extra Movement" and "Extra Attack" control mapping options to this category from the main page.
Playable Characters
General
· Hurtboxes
- Most hurtboxes that used one box to cover the entire animation now use multiple for CommanderVideo, Orcane, Octodad, and Ultra Fishbunjin 3000.
CommanderVideo
· Down Throw
- 📢Extended hitbox’s vertical range.
The Watcher
· Down Throw
- 📢Added a second hitbox with extended vertical range.
Welltaro
· Down Throw
- 📢Extended hitbox’s vertical range.
Assists
Mustache Girl
· Time Stop Zone
- No longer travels with moving platforms.
Custom Content
Quality of Life Improvements
· Manifest Loading
- 📢It is no longer necessary for a fra file's resourceId from its manifest to match its output file name in order to be read by the game.
Note: Changes with a 📢 in front resulted from suggestions by our community!
Mappable Menu Controls, CPU Recovery Improvements, Input Delay and Bug Fixes!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update