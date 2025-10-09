 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20313338 Edited 9 October 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear friends, a number of fixes for the previous patch has transformed into a small patch. It includes fixes, as well as additions to the content and mechanics that were added in the last major update.

Dungeons

  • Changed: 

    • T5 Dungeons were turned into Epic dungeons:

      • Epic Solo Dungeon features lvl. 75 enemies, giving change to obtain T4 recipes of quality [ООО] to [HHH];

      • Epic Solo Dungeon features lvl. 90 enemies, giving change to obtain T4 recipes of quality [ООО] to [HHH];

      • Epic dungeons require separate keys to enter. Parts of these keys can be dropped by bosses in regular T4 dungeons. These can be exchanged for a key at a Key Master NPC, located near the entrance to the dungeon;

    • Bosses in dungeons no longer drop runes;

    • Changed levels and item drop chances in regular dungeons T1-T4. Now, the tier of the dungeon matches the tier of the recipes that can be obtained there;

    • Decreased Attack and Defense stats of Heretic Archon;

  • Fixed: 

    • Ripples appearing on the water in one of the dungeon tunnels;

    • Heretic Archon can no longer be stopped by the altar in his room;

    • Vulnerabilities of party dungeons;

Added

  • Pig sties in the villages of the Eastern Continent;

  • Swamp boss minion trolls were replaced by leshys in T3 swamps;

  • Ability to repair rings at Weaponsmith crafting stations;

Changed

  • Increased the durability penalties of all equipment enchantments;

  • Craters in T3 county were visually revamped into new lava style;

  • “First Aid” powder now requires 300 pts. of mana to cast;

  • Increased the chance to drop Living Mushroom;

  • Deleted several NPCs from Rivulet Island;

Fixed

  • NPC Amlodd was renamed back to Otis;

  • Issues related to “Totem” and “Rite” powders;

  • Swamp Hag now changes her position after several attacks;

  • Crash that occurred when using “Tabula Rasa” scroll in the tutorial;

  • UI fixed and changed;


Best regards,

Atlant Games Team


Changed files in this update

Reign of Guilds Content Depot 716351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link