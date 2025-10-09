Dear friends, a number of fixes for the previous patch has transformed into a small patch. It includes fixes, as well as additions to the content and mechanics that were added in the last major update.

Dungeons

Changed: T5 Dungeons were turned into Epic dungeons: Epic Solo Dungeon features lvl. 75 enemies, giving change to obtain T4 recipes of quality [ООО] to [HHH]; Epic Solo Dungeon features lvl. 90 enemies, giving change to obtain T4 recipes of quality [ООО] to [HHH]; Epic dungeons require separate keys to enter. Parts of these keys can be dropped by bosses in regular T4 dungeons. These can be exchanged for a key at a Key Master NPC, located near the entrance to the dungeon; Bosses in dungeons no longer drop runes; Changed levels and item drop chances in regular dungeons T1-T4. Now, the tier of the dungeon matches the tier of the recipes that can be obtained there; Decreased Attack and Defense stats of Heretic Archon;

Fixed: Ripples appearing on the water in one of the dungeon tunnels; Heretic Archon can no longer be stopped by the altar in his room; Vulnerabilities of party dungeons;



Added

Pig sties in the villages of the Eastern Continent;

Swamp boss minion trolls were replaced by leshys in T3 swamps;

Ability to repair rings at Weaponsmith crafting stations;

Changed

Increased the durability penalties of all equipment enchantments;

Craters in T3 county were visually revamped into new lava style;

“First Aid” powder now requires 300 pts. of mana to cast;

Increased the chance to drop Living Mushroom;

Deleted several NPCs from Rivulet Island;

Fixed

NPC Amlodd was renamed back to Otis;

Issues related to “Totem” and “Rite” powders;

Swamp Hag now changes her position after several attacks;

Crash that occurred when using “Tabula Rasa” scroll in the tutorial;

UI fixed and changed;



Best regards,

Atlant Games Team



