Dear friends, a number of fixes for the previous patch has transformed into a small patch. It includes fixes, as well as additions to the content and mechanics that were added in the last major update.
Dungeons
Changed:
T5 Dungeons were turned into Epic dungeons:
Epic Solo Dungeon features lvl. 75 enemies, giving change to obtain T4 recipes of quality [ООО] to [HHH];
Epic Solo Dungeon features lvl. 90 enemies, giving change to obtain T4 recipes of quality [ООО] to [HHH];
Epic dungeons require separate keys to enter. Parts of these keys can be dropped by bosses in regular T4 dungeons. These can be exchanged for a key at a Key Master NPC, located near the entrance to the dungeon;
Bosses in dungeons no longer drop runes;
Changed levels and item drop chances in regular dungeons T1-T4. Now, the tier of the dungeon matches the tier of the recipes that can be obtained there;
Decreased Attack and Defense stats of Heretic Archon;
Fixed:
Ripples appearing on the water in one of the dungeon tunnels;
Heretic Archon can no longer be stopped by the altar in his room;
Vulnerabilities of party dungeons;
Added
Pig sties in the villages of the Eastern Continent;
Swamp boss minion trolls were replaced by leshys in T3 swamps;
Ability to repair rings at Weaponsmith crafting stations;
Changed
Increased the durability penalties of all equipment enchantments;
Craters in T3 county were visually revamped into new lava style;
“First Aid” powder now requires 300 pts. of mana to cast;
Increased the chance to drop Living Mushroom;
Deleted several NPCs from Rivulet Island;
Fixed
NPC Amlodd was renamed back to Otis;
Issues related to “Totem” and “Rite” powders;
Swamp Hag now changes her position after several attacks;
Crash that occurred when using “Tabula Rasa” scroll in the tutorial;
UI fixed and changed;
Best regards,
Atlant Games Team
Changed files in this update