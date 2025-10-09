Illaza, mascot of IllazaGaming here, to announce:

Thanks to all your support the base game which is completely FREE is finally released on Steam. Please enjoy relaxing with this game, playing for fun, talking through mazes with family and friends. Have a blast challenging each level and when you're all out just ask for more.

Please note: IllazaGaming is owned by a solo developer and Path of the Sphere is made by one person. This is my first game since learning in December but the best will be done to give you a smooth experience now and in the future. Happy Gaming!