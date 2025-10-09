 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20313168 Edited 9 October 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added BF6 sensitivity

- Renamed CS:GO to Counterstrike 2

- Updated Unity Engine version to fix a recently discovered vulnerability (Read more here - https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01 )

Changed files in this update

Windows Simple FPS Aim Trainer Content Depot 1421021
