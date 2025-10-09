- fixed sound settings not being loaded properly
- fixed energy tanks teasing the player by disappearing later than expected
- updated text formatting to improve readability
- fixed menu bug where text would stick around if you went backwards
- rebalanced some multiplayer stages and increased time it took for lasers to appear
October 8th Bug Fixes
