9 October 2025 Build 20313076 Edited 9 October 2025 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed sound settings not being loaded properly
  • fixed energy tanks teasing the player by disappearing later than expected
  • updated text formatting to improve readability
  • fixed menu bug where text would stick around if you went backwards
  • rebalanced some multiplayer stages and increased time it took for lasers to appear

