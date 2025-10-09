As we move toward our next content update we've taken some time to clean up issues and add some polish items before tackling the meat.





Combat Log

We've added a toggle-able log that will show the last 50 actions taken in the game. The button is located in the screen bottom right corner while in Game.

The Dice and text move pretty quickly (especially at 2x speed), and this should help players keep better track of what's happening in game.

This should be positioned in such a way that players can leave it open without issue, until it's time to select Relics!

Please let us know if there are formatting issues or actions the log misses.



The Witch Base Dice

Witch's Base Dice texture has been updated. As much as we liked the Star engraving on her original set, it proved too difficult to read quickly.

This new set should be much more readable.



Issue Fixes

- End Screen Summary should no longer show all evolutions for Relics that have them.

- End Screen Summary now includes Relics, Spells, and Poison in its calculations for Most Damage Dealt and Most Damage Taken.

- There was a chance that The Right Eye and The Left Eye evolution could be missed if Death was defeated in a Round right after Banking a Straight. The Eyes have been moved earlier in the activation code and should now evolve as expected.

- Envenomed Blade now accounts for Poison Bolt Spell Casts as it should.

- Some Curses would activate and display 0s in their text, additional checks have been added and this has been resolved.

- Relics given by Treasure Cube would not provide their paired Spell, this has been resolved.



That's all for this week.

We've been working toward another content update for this month (October) and we're really excited about what's coming!



We appreciate you all, thanks for playing!

Joel and Connagh