Battler Transition Sequences working for User Interface-Based Battles; Untested on "Map" Battles.
Reverted a prior fix and made it an opt-in behavior under Editor Settings (re: Windows not showing up after tabbing out) -- it is now marked under "Window Placement Compatibility Mode" -- use this if RPGA "stops working" or you can't restore it.
Fixed an issue with multiple controls that leveraged Variable or Values, when wanting potential text (e.g. Alter Battle Command and likely other commands).
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
