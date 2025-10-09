 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20313006 Edited 9 October 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Battler Transition Sequences working for User Interface-Based Battles; Untested on "Map" Battles.

  • Reverted a prior fix and made it an opt-in behavior under Editor Settings (re: Windows not showing up after tabbing out) -- it is now marked under "Window Placement Compatibility Mode" -- use this if RPGA "stops working" or you can't restore it.

  • Fixed an issue with multiple controls that leveraged Variable or Values, when wanting potential text (e.g. Alter Battle Command and likely other commands).

