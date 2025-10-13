 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20312796 Edited 13 October 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Clients:

  • Added some more names to the client name possibilities.

• Crew Journal:

  • Added a Mark All Read button to the Crew Journal.

• Difficulty Tiers:

  • Removed the 9 guaranteed encounters from the beginning of Voyager and Captain Modes.
  • Clients in Tier 1 no longer offer less money.
  • Encounter combination possibilities in Tier 1 now match Tier 2.

• Insignia Info:

  • Made it clearer that this screen displays the currently equipped insignia's effects.

• Options:

  • Keyboard Settings are now locked when Gamepad is the current control scheme and vice-versa.

• Tutorial:

  • Decreased the time it takes to close a prompt from 0.5 seconds to 0.3 seconds.
  • Reworded the "Close Prompt: _" alerts to instead be "Hold _ to Close".
  • If a gamepad is plugged in when the player first starts the tutorial, then the Gamepad Connected Notice will appear to ask if the player would prefer to play with a gamepad or mouse & keyboard.

• Bug Fixes:

  • Hopefully fixed a bug that rarely caused the game to reach an unresponsive state with no menu UI elements active if the player died in Voyager Mode.
  • When starting the Tutorial, the gamepad setting "Hold Increase / Decrease Power" will now be set to true and "Hold System Buttons" set to false.
  • The default resolution set when turning on the game for the first time will now properly be in 16:9 aspect ratio when available.
  • Fixed a possible memory leak when resuming a Voyage Mid-Jump, changing from UI to Player inputs, after quitting a Voyage.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the white warning flash on some obstacles to be overlayed beneath the obstacle instead of on top.
  • The "s" in "Imperials" in client stories will now be properly color coded when color coding is on.
  • The Day Count correctly switches when the player has exceeded the max amount of displayed days.
  • The Failure to Pay Off Your Debt Cutscene will no longer be able to trigger while the player is in the Flight Simulator
  • Starting the Tutorial no longer automatically switches off of Keyboard controls when a gamepad is plugged in.

• Typos:

  • Fixed typos for "Gamepad" and "Keyboard" in the Gamepad Connected Notices.

Changed files in this update

