• Clients:
- Added some more names to the client name possibilities.
• Crew Journal:
- Added a Mark All Read button to the Crew Journal.
• Difficulty Tiers:
- Removed the 9 guaranteed encounters from the beginning of Voyager and Captain Modes.
- Clients in Tier 1 no longer offer less money.
- Encounter combination possibilities in Tier 1 now match Tier 2.
• Insignia Info:
- Made it clearer that this screen displays the currently equipped insignia's effects.
• Options:
- Keyboard Settings are now locked when Gamepad is the current control scheme and vice-versa.
• Tutorial:
- Decreased the time it takes to close a prompt from 0.5 seconds to 0.3 seconds.
- Reworded the "Close Prompt: _" alerts to instead be "Hold _ to Close".
- If a gamepad is plugged in when the player first starts the tutorial, then the Gamepad Connected Notice will appear to ask if the player would prefer to play with a gamepad or mouse & keyboard.
• Bug Fixes:
- Hopefully fixed a bug that rarely caused the game to reach an unresponsive state with no menu UI elements active if the player died in Voyager Mode.
- When starting the Tutorial, the gamepad setting "Hold Increase / Decrease Power" will now be set to true and "Hold System Buttons" set to false.
- The default resolution set when turning on the game for the first time will now properly be in 16:9 aspect ratio when available.
- Fixed a possible memory leak when resuming a Voyage Mid-Jump, changing from UI to Player inputs, after quitting a Voyage.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the white warning flash on some obstacles to be overlayed beneath the obstacle instead of on top.
- The "s" in "Imperials" in client stories will now be properly color coded when color coding is on.
- The Day Count correctly switches when the player has exceeded the max amount of displayed days.
- The Failure to Pay Off Your Debt Cutscene will no longer be able to trigger while the player is in the Flight Simulator
- Starting the Tutorial no longer automatically switches off of Keyboard controls when a gamepad is plugged in.
• Typos:
- Fixed typos for "Gamepad" and "Keyboard" in the Gamepad Connected Notices.
Changed files in this update